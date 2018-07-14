Sea turtle found dead with beach chair string around neck

July 15, 2018

An endangered sea turtle has been found dead on an Alabama beach with a beach chair string tangled around its neck.

The Fort Morgan Share the Beach conservation group posted a photo on social media Saturday of the Kemp's Ridley turtle washed ashore turned upside down at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. The posted other images of the sea turtle tangled with the University of Alabama chair.

Share the Beach spokeswoman Debbie Harbin told WKRG-TV that barnacles were found on the chair meaning it had been in the water for a while. She urges beachgoers to clean up their belongings and trash.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the sea turtle has been on the endangered species list since 1970.

