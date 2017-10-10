Turtle that swallowed fishing line released in ocean

October 11, 2017
Turtle that swallowed fishing line released in ocean
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the South Carolina Aquarium, Willow Melamet, South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center manager, left, and Tyler Harrell with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, carry "Peach," a 55 pound (25 kilogram) female Kemp's ridley turtle, to be released back into the ocean in Folly Beach, S.C. Peach was released to the Atlantic Ocean after surgery to remove more than 4 feet (1 meter) of fishing line she had swallowed. (Danielle Raub, South Carolina Aquarium via AP)

A sea turtle that swallowed more than 4 feet (1 meter) of fishing line has been released in the Atlantic Ocean off South Carolina's coast after undergoing surgery.

The South Carolina Aquarium said in a news release Monday that Peach was returned to the ocean at Folly Beach on Monday after recovering from the surgery to remove the fishing line.

Peach is a 55-pound (25-kilogram) female Kemp's ridley turtle and had the surgery after being found last summer in Charleston Harbor.

The Department of Natural Resources found Peach with around her head, neck and left front flipper, in addition to running down her mouth into her intestines.

She's been tagged with a satellite transmitter that will allow scientists to study how Kemp's ridley turtles move during the winter months.

Turtle that swallowed fishing line released in ocean
In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the South Carolina Aquarium, Willow Melamet, South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center manager helps "Peach," a 55 pound (25 kilogram) female Kemp's ridley turtle, into the ocean in Folly Beach, S.C. Peach was released to the Atlantic Ocean after surgery to remove more than 4 feet (1 meter) of fishing line she had swallowed. (Danielle Raub/South Carolina Aquarium via AP)

Explore further: Turtle that swallowed fishing line released in ocean

Related Stories

Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab

August 9, 2017

A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia and named Humphrey has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.

Mexico releases 100,000 endangered sea turtles

January 31, 2013

A Mexican conservation group released more than 100,000 sea turtles into the ocean last year, in an effort to save a species threatened by egg poachers and fishing nets.

Recommended for you

Bycatch responsible for decline of New Zealand sea lion

October 11, 2017

Getting caught in fishing nets is a major cause of death for the increasingly endangered New Zealand sea lion, according to new research from the New Zealand's University of Otago and Massey University and the University ...

A defense mechanism to kill intestinal worms

October 11, 2017

Researchers have discovered a mechanism that kills intestinal worms, which affect nearly a third of the world's population as well as livestock. The findings, published in Cell Host & Microbe, could help scientists create ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.