Scientists: Surprisingly small 'dead zone' off Louisiana

July 31, 2018 by Janet Mcconnaughey

Scientists say this year's Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" is surprisingly small but the oxygen-depleted water rose higher toward the surface than usual.

Tuesday's report describes the fourth-smallest area ever measured where water at and above the off Louisiana holds too little oxygen to support .

Nancy Rabalais (RAB-uh-lay), with the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, began annual measurements in 1985. She says it's the world's second-largest human-caused dead zone, behind only the Baltic Sea.

Scientists had predicted an average-sized area this year.

Rabalais says winds over shallow areas probably mixed oxygen into water, while other winds squeezed oxygen-poor water into narrower confines. The dead zone covers about 2,720 square miles (7,040 square kilometers), rising in some areas about two-thirds of the way to the surface.

