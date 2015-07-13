Russian search engine alerts Google to possible data problem

July 5, 2018

A Russian Internet company says it has received complaints that its search engine was turning up some Google documents that appeared to be meant for personal use.

Yandex spokesman Ilya Grabovsky said Thursday that some Internet users contacted the company Wednesday to say that its public was yielding what looked like personal Google files. Grabovsky said the company has alerted Google.

It was unclear whether the files were meant to be publicly viewable by their authors and how many there were. Google did not comment.

On Wednesday night, Russian social media users started posting scores of documents they said turned up in the search.

Grabovsky said that a Yandex search only yields files that don't require logins or passwords. He added that the files were also turning up in other engines.

Explore further: Google reaches $7.8 mn antitrust settlement with Russia

Related Stories

Recommended for you

EU Parliament rejects controversial copyright law

July 5, 2018

The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McCartney against internet giants and the creators of Wikipedia.

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

July 3, 2018

When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.