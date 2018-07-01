Fired up: Rocket engine designed for reusable flights tested

July 2, 2018 by Rebecca Santana

With a massive cloud of vapor and a roar, a rocket engine designed as part of a reusable spacecraft is being test fired in Mississippi.

Tom Martin from Aerojet Rocketdyne says Monday's test of the AR-22 engine was "awesome" to see and everything went exactly as planned at Stennis Space Center.

The AR-22 engine is designed to power an experimental spacecraft called the Phantom Express. It's a collaboration between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The goal is to create a spacecraft that can repeatedly launch into space with a quick turnaround time.

Engineers are firing it up for 100 seconds and then doing it again in a 24-hour period. The goal is to do 10 fires over 10 days. Monday's was day six.

Commercial rocket engine testing moves forward

December 20, 2010

NASA conducted a test fire Friday of the liquid-fuel AJ26 engine that will power the first stage of Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Taurus II space launch vehicle. The test at the agency's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi supports ...

First J-2X combustion stability test a success

December 5, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- NASA conducted a key stability test firing of the J-2X rocket engine Dec. 1, marking another step forward in development of the upper-stage engine that will carry humans farther into space than ever before. ...

Image: The shake, rattle and roar of the J-2X engine

May 17, 2012

(Phys.org) -- The shake, rattle and roar lasted just seven seconds, but the short J-2X test conducted May 16 at NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center in south Mississippi moved the space agency ever closer to a return to deep ...

