NASA analyzes US east coast persistent rains

July 31, 2018 by Steve Lang / Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA analyzes US east coast persistent rains
During the period of July 19 to 26, 2018 NASA calculated the highest rainfall totals overland for the period are over the Outer Banks, central Maryland and central Pennsylvania where IMERG estimates are on the order of 180 mm or more (~7 inches, shown in purple). Numerous areas received on the order of 50 to 100 mm (~2 to 4 inches, shown in yellow and red) with locally higher amounts of up to 140 mm (~5.5 inches, shown in dark red) over northern Kentucky and parts of northern Florida. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

A stalled weather pattern led to persistent showers and thunderstorms moving up the eastern seaboard during the week of July 22, resulting in significant rainfall amounts and numerous flood warnings. NASA utilized satellite data to analyze and tally the rainfall from the storms.

A nearly stationary elongated upper-level trough or elongated area of stretching down from the Great Lakes to Florida combined with a persistent Bermuda High off the coast to channel a steady flow of warm, humid air up the eastern seaboard. The result was a week of re-occurring showers and thunderstorms across the region.

That's where the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM constellation of satellites comes in. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA and measures precipitation from space.

The Integrated Multi-satellitE Retrievals for GPM or IMERG is used to estimate precipitation from a combination of passive microwave sensors, including GPM's GMI microwave sensor and geostationary infrared data. Accumulated IMERG rainfall estimates for the 1-week period of July 19 to 26, 2018 showed most of the eastern third of the U.S. receiving some rain.

The heaviest accumulations extend from the north-central Gulf of Mexico across northeast Florida, up along the coast of the Carolinas, through central Maryland and Pennsylvania and into central New York State.

During the period of July 19 to 26, 2018 NASA calculated the highest rainfall totals over land for the period are over the Outer Banks, central Maryland and central Pennsylvania where IMERG estimates are on the order of 180 mm or more (~7 inches, shown in purple). Numerous areas received on the order of 50 to 100 mm (~2 to 4 inches, shown in yellow and red) with locally higher amounts of up to 140 mm (~5.5 inches, shown in dark red) over northern Kentucky and parts of northern Florida. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Early in the period, a stationary front draped across southern Georgia helped to focus showers and thunderstorms over north Florida and off the coast of South Carolina, while a trough of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico did the same for that area. In the middle of the period, a wave of low pressure formed along the front over southeast Georgia and moved up the coast, then over the Chesapeake Bay, across central Pennsylvania and into central New York before weakening over the Great Lakes. This brought the first round of heavy rains to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, central Maryland and central Pennsylvania. After that more showers and thunderstorms formed in the moist southeast onshore flow, bringing additional rains to the coastal Carolinas and across the Piedmont into the Appalachians.

The highest rainfall totals over land for the period are over the Outer Banks, central Maryland and central Pennsylvania where IMERG estimates are on the order of 180 mm or more (~7 inches). Numerous areas received on the order of 50 to 100 mm (~2 to 4 inches) with locally higher amounts of up to 140 mm (~5.5 inches) over northern Kentucky and parts of northern Florida.

Explore further: NASA examined Tropical Cyclone Bud's rains in the US southwest

Related Stories

NASA measures heavy US rainfall from space

May 22, 2018

For close to two weeks the combination of a nearly stationary front and tropical moisture caused almost continuous precipitation over much of the Mid-Atlantic. Using data from a constellation of satellites, NASA calculated ...

Extreme rainfall along gulf coast measured by NASA's IMERG

August 11, 2016

For the better part of a week, a persistent, mid-level area of low pressure has been tapping into warm, moist air to produce stormy weather in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, and satellite data of rainfall was collected ...

Recommended for you

Can seagrass help fight ocean acidification?

July 31, 2018

Seagrass meadows could play a limited, localized role in alleviating ocean acidification in coastal ecosystems, according to new work led by Carnegie's David Koweek and including Carnegie's Ken Caldeira and published in Ecological ...

Study reveals how sand dunes alter seismic waves

July 31, 2018

Sand dunes may be lovely to behold, but they have long been seismic troublemakers to geophysicists trying to detect what lies underground nearby. A new study takes a stab at figuring out just how dunes are fouling seismic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.