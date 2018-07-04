Greek court rules to extradite cybercrime suspect to France

July 13, 2018 by Costas Kantouris
Greek court rules to extradite cybercrime suspect to France
In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, police officers escort Alexander Vinnik, center, as they leave a courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. A Greek court has ruled Friday, July 13, 2018 to extradite Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, a former bitcoin operator, to France, months after court decisions also ruled he can be extradited to the United States and Russia. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File)

A Greek court agreed Friday to extradite to France a Russian cybercrime suspect who also is wanted on criminal charges in the United States and Russia.

The court in the northern city of Thessaloniki ruled in favor of France's request for Alexander Vinnik, a former bitcoin operator who was arrested in Greece last year on a U.S.-issued international warrant.

Vinnik is appealing the decision, defense lawyer Ilias Spyrliadis said.

France is seeking the 38-year-old for alleged cybercrime, , membership in a criminal organization and extortion. The Greek Supreme Court earlier approved Vinnik's extradition to the U.S. to stand trial for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using bitcoin.

French authorities accuse Vinnik of defrauding thousands of people worldwide, including about 100 French nationals, by launching cyberattacks through his platform. They allege he used 20,643 bitcoins to launder around 133 million euros ($155 million.)

Vinnik has denied doing anything illegal. He remains jailed in Greece pending final decisions on his extradition.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities sent a new request this month for Vinnik's extradition Russia initially sought Vinnik on lesser fraud charges, and a Greek court ruled for his to Russia based on the first request. The second request raises the amount of money allegedly involved in the cyberfraud there to 750 million rubles ($12 million.)

Spyrliadis said a European warrant ordinarily would take precedence over others, giving France first dibs on prosecuting Vinnik. But he said in practice, it'll be up to Greece's justice minister to decide where Vinnik ends up.

Explore further: Russia makes new request to Greece for cybercrime suspect

Related Stories

Extradition hearing for Russian cybercrime suspect postponed

November 15, 2017

Greece's Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed until December an extradition hearing for Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, wanted in the United States on charges of laundering billions of dollars' worth of bitcoin.

Greece opens Russian cybercrime suspect's extradition case

September 29, 2017

Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, who is wanted in the United States in a $4 billion bitcoin fraud case, denied the charges against him Friday during an appearance in a Greek court to fight an extradition request.

Recommended for you

Training artificial intelligence with artificial X-rays

July 6, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds real potential for improving both the speed and accuracy of medical diagnostics. But before clinicians can harness the power of AI to identify conditions in images such as X-rays, they have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.