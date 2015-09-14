Dutch company gets funding to bring lab-grown meat to market

July 17, 2018
meat
Credit: Alex Borland/public domain

A Dutch company that presented the world's first lab-grown beef burger five years ago says it has received funding to pursue its plans to make and sell artificially grown meat to restaurants from 2021.

Maastricht-based Mosa Meat said Tuesday it raised 7.5 million euros ($8.8 million), mainly from M Ventures and Bell Food Group.

M Ventures is an investment vehicle for German pharmaceuticals Merck KGaA. Bell Food is a European meat processing company based in Switzerland.

Mosa Meat has in the past also received 1 million euros from Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

It's one of several working to produce cultured for consumers concerned about the environmental and ethical impact of traditional farming.

Mosa Meat aims to sell its first products in 2021, achieving industrial-scale production 2-3 years later.

Explore further: US farm lobby wants strict definition of 'meat'

Related Stories

US farm lobby wants strict definition of 'meat'

April 10, 2018

A major US agriculture lobbying group on Tuesday threw its weight behind an effort to keep the "meat" label off of lab-created products, including ones that employ animal cells.

How over-production of meat is maintained

June 7, 2018

Meat consumption is high in Sweden, but production nevertheless outstrips demand. In a new doctoral thesis in sociology, Jonas Bååth has studied how Swedish meat producers are handling the problems that arise when supply ...

Tasting event set for artificial beef grown from stem cells

July 17, 2013

(Medical Xpress)—Ogilvy Public Relations has announced that a media event will take place on August 5th in London to publicize the results of efforts by Mark Post, a researcher at the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands—he ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.