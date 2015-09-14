Belgium says investigating 'significant' meat fraud

March 20, 2018
The Belgian food security authority, Afsca, said at least three nations had received faslely labelled meat products
The Belgian food security authority, Afsca, said at least three nations had received faslely labelled meat products

Belgium on Monday said at least three nations had received falsely labelled meat products from an abattoir in the south of the country in what it called a "significant" food fraud operation.

The Belgian food security authority, Afsca, said Hong Kong, Ivory Coast and Kosovo had been recipients until the end of 2016 of meat distributed by the food company Veviba, including products that had the dates they were frozen on changed.

Agriculture Minister Denis Ducarme accused Veviba of using "mafia practices" when it came to distributing meat.

A report by Afsca said that the three nations affected had been notified of the problem.

The affair has caused a minor scandal in Belgium after several European food scares in recent years.

Last year consumers received a scare and producers were forced to destroy millions of eggs after eggs tainted by an insecticide were discovered to have been delivered to around 45 countries, including 26 EU member states.

Explore further: Belgium says Dutch found tainted eggs back in November

Related Stories

Belgium says Dutch found tainted eggs back in November

August 9, 2017

Dutch authorities knew as far back as November that some eggs in the country were contaminated with an insecticide and they failed to notify their European partners at the time, Belgium's agriculture minister said Wednesday.

Belgium accuses Netherlands of tainted eggs cover-up

August 9, 2017

Belgium accused the Netherlands on Wednesday of failing to inform it that eggs were tainted with insecticide despite knowing about the problem since last November, as Europe's latest food safety scandal deepened.

Horsemeat linked to new food scandal seized in Belgium

December 27, 2013

Belgium health authorities on Friday reported the seizure of 16.8 tonnes of horsemeat, part of it linked to a fresh food scandal in France involving meat not supposed to wind up on people's plates.

EU says Belgium took weeks to notify tainted egg discovery

August 8, 2017

The European Union's executive arm said Tuesday that Belgian authorities took around a month to notify it about the discovery of eggs contaminated with low levels of an insecticide, although EU member states are required ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.