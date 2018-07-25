Finally, a breathtaking photo of beluga whale snot

July 26, 2018, University of Manitoba
Finally, a breathtaking photo of beluga whale snot
A beluga calf, exhaling thousands of tiny droplets of respiratory vapour. Credit: Justine Hudson

The above photo captures a beluga calf exhaling thousands of tiny droplets of respiratory vapour, which are valuable to science. The droplets—snot, essentially—help researchers like U of M's Justine Hudson measure stress in whale and dolphin populations all over the world in a non-invasive way, enabling us to accurately measure stress and determine the cause.

This remarkable photograph was taken by Hudson, a master's student in biological sciences. Her photo is one of 20 finalists in the Science Exposed contest, which is run by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The public is invited to vote for their favourite scientific image—Hudson's image is number 18 of 20 on the website.

The Faculty of Science student studies beluga snot and you can follow her research adventures on Twitter using her hashtag #SnotForScience or follow her @justinehud.

The working title of her thesis is "Snot for science: using blow to analyze in the western Hudson Bay beluga population." By capturing the exhalations on a petri dish she suspends over the blowhole using a pole, she gathers information on genetics, hormone levels, and infectious disease. Prior to this method, researchers had to capture or restrain , which is arguable a stressful event for the whale and thus biased in the samples. Hudson's non-invasive technique allows for more accurate data gathering.

One hormone of particular interest is cortisol, an indicator of . By collecting baseline samples now, while shipping around the Port of Churchill and the Arctic in general is low, conservationists will have a robust reference point to turn to when shipping increases in the future, something that is expected to happen with climate change.

Explore further: Study: Blowhole spray can provide fast data on whale health

Related Stories

Study: Blowhole spray can provide fast data on whale health

July 17, 2018

Scientists no longer have to collect poop to get key data on the health of endangered right whales. A new study indicates that under the right conditions, scientist can get real-time hormonal data by collecting the spray ...

Studying 'whale snot' to help protect Arctic marine mammals

January 3, 2013

Justin Richard spent nearly 10 years as a beluga whale trainer at Mystic Aquarium, where he taught the Arctic marine mammals to voluntarily submit to regular health screenings. But it's not so easy to conduct health screenings ...

Airbus fetes first flight of its new 'whale in the sky'

July 19, 2018

European aerospace giant Airbus conducted Thursday the first test flight of the giant new Beluga XL, an even bigger version of the company's workhorse transport plane which has been in service since the mid 1990s.

Webcam whale research buoyed by viewers around the world

August 15, 2016

The underwater webcam attached to Hayley Shephard's boat captures what at first appear to be green glowing orbs as she motors through an estuary in remote Canada. Then the orbs come into focus, revealing some of the more ...

Hearing tests on wild whales

June 20, 2018

Scientists published the first hearing tests on a wild population of healthy marine mammals. The tests on beluga whales in Bristol Bay, AK, revealed that the whales have sensitive hearing abilities and the number of animals ...

Recommended for you

Night-time lighting changes how species interact

July 26, 2018

Night-time lighting from streetlights and other sources has complex and unexpected effects on communities of plants and animals, new research shows.Previous studies have shown that artificial lighting affects a wide variety ...

How do jumping genes cause disease, drive evolution?

July 26, 2018

Almost half of our DNA sequences are made up of jumping genes—also known as transposons. They jump around the genome in developing sperm and egg cells and are important to evolution. But their mobilization can also cause ...

Changes to small RNA in sperm may help fertilization

July 26, 2018

Two papers by UMass Medical School Professor Oliver J. Rando, MD, Ph.D., shed new light on the processes of fertilization and epigenetic inheritance in mammals. Together, the research provides important insight into how epigenetics—the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.