Twelfth impact structure discovered in Central Finland

June 27, 2018 by Minna Meriläinen-Tenhu, University of Helsinki
Twelfth impact structure discovered in Central Finland
Fig. 1. Left: the location of Summanen impact crater in Finland among the other eleven impact structures. Right: The coastline of Lake Summanen is shown in red. The topographic heights and the lake depths are shown as reliefs: brown depicts topographic hills, green flat terrane and blue deep water, respectively. The crater itself is estimated as broken yellow contour. The impacted rocks have been found in the mainland, towards SE from the centre of the impact. Credit: Left side by Jüri Plado; Right side original data modified by JP.

A Finnish-Estonian scientific collaboration by Geological Survey of Finland, University of Tartu, and University of Helsinki has led to a discovery of ancient meteorite impact crater in Central Finland. The crater has a diameter of 2.6 km and it is covered by the Lake Summasjärvi (Summanen), about 9 km south-east of the nearest city, Saarijärvi, and 275 km north of Helsinki. The age of the impact event and the type of the meteorite causing the crater, are still unknown.

The discovery is based on earlier geophysical studies of the area by Geological Survey of Finland. As a consequence of the field trip conducted by the Finnish-Estonian research team in 2017, proofs of an ancient asteroidal shock were obtained.

The Summanen geophysical feature was first identified in the early 2000's by Jouko Vanne, a geologist at the Geological Survey of Finland. The observation was based on low altitude aeroelectromagnetic data that revealed circular electromagnetic apparent resistivity anomaly associated with Lake Summanen. The impact theory got a further kick in summer of 2017, when the Finnish-Estonian team found inevitable evidences of traces of a meteorite hit.

In particular, shatter cones, fractured and brecciated rocks, were discovered in Summanen area. The microscope studies of thin sections of shocked rocks prove the meteorite impact interpretation and reveal huge shock pressures suffered by the local basement rocks. In time of the crater formation, the diameter has been larger compared to the present 2.6 km since the erosion by geological processes, augmented by glaciations, have diminished the original size.

Summanen is 191st confirmed structure on the surface of the Earth. The great majority are found on continental areas with only a few oceanic impacts. Although in global perspective the Summanen belongs to the group of small craters, it, together with the 11 previously proven impact structures in Finland, places Finland into one of the leading countries with impact structures.

The largest structure in Finland, the Keurusselkä structure located also in Central Finland, has a diameter of >30 km with an age of about 1100 million years. The Summanen explosion has been much smaller, but, nevertheless, produced a big damage in the environment.

Explore further: Studies of 'Crater Capital' in the Baltics show impactful history

More information: Jüri Plado et al, Summanen, a new meteorite impact structure in Central Finland, Meteoritics & Planetary Science (2018). DOI: 10.1111/maps.13134

Related Stories

Ancient crater points to massive meteorite strike

May 7, 2014

The discovery of an ancient ring-like structure in southern Alberta suggests the area was struck by a meteorite large enough to leave an eight-kilometre-wide crater, producing an explosion strong enough to destroy present-day ...

Researchers discover new impact crater in the Arctic

August 8, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan and the Geological Survey of Canada (GSC) have discovered a massive meteor impact from millions of years ago in Canada’s western Arctic.

Iowa meteorite crater confirmed

March 5, 2013

(Phys.org) —Recent airborne geophysical surveys near Decorah, Iowa are providing an unprecedented look at a 470- million-year-old meteorite crater concealed beneath bedrock and sediments.

Recommended for you

The rockets that are pushing the boundaries of space travel

June 27, 2018

Friday morning at 5:24 am (0924 GMT), a rocket owned by the US company SpaceX will blast off from Florida carrying two and a half tons of gear from NASA, only to dock three days later and 250 miles (400 kilometers) above ...

Planet formation starts before star reaches maturity

June 26, 2018

A European team of astronomers has discovered that dust particles around a star already coagulate before the star is fully grown. Dust particle growth is the first step in the formation of planets. The researchers from the ...

Physicists set limits on size of neutron stars

June 26, 2018

How large is a neutron star? Previous estimates varied from eight to 16 kilometres. Astrophysicists at the Goethe University Frankfurt and the FIAS have now succeeded in determining the size of neutron stars to within 1.5 ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.