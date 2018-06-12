A seahorse named Frito is on the mend in Florida

June 13, 2018
A seahorse named Frito is on the mend in Florida
This photo made available by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium shows rescued seahorse "Frito" in a tank at the aquarium, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. The female seahorse was found tangled in fishing line by a woman snorkeling in the Gulf of Mexico. The aquarium will release the tiny creature back to the Gulf once it makes a full recovery. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium via AP)

A woman snorkeling in the Gulf of Mexico rescued a tiny seahorse that was tangled and trapped in fishing line in a pile of garbage, and now the creature is a webcam star at a Florida aquarium.

The inch-and-a-half (4 centimeter) seahorse was rescued by the snorkeler Sunday. She carefully untangled the line, put it in a water bottle and rushed to Clearwater Marine Aquarium, made famous in the Dolphin Tale movies, about a rescued dolphin without a tail.

The seahorse was given a name—Frito—and placed in a tank. It's brown and does resemble a Frito chip. It's a female, and the aquarium hopes she makes a full recovery so she can return to the Gulf.

Marine experts say fishing line threatens a variety of creatures small and large in the sea.

Frito isn't the only seahorse to be rehabilitated at the . Cheeto—a bright orange —was found last year, followed by Funyun.

All three snack-sized seahorses were discovered in the waters off Pinellas County, which is west of the city of Tampa.

A seahorse named Frito is on the mend in Florida
This image from video made available by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium shows a seahorse in a tank at the aquarium, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. The female seahorse named "Frito" , was found tangled in fishing line by a woman snorkeling in the Gulf of Mexico. The aquarium will release the tiny creature back to the Gulf once it makes a full recovery. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium via AP)

Explore further: Citizen scientists spot rare seahorse in Canadian waters

Related Stories

Video: Researchers catch rare footage of wild seahorse birth

December 22, 2015

The expectant father clings to seagrass and soon tiny creatures resembling filaments of string begin to emerge from deep within a pouch on his abdomen. Within seconds the newborn seahorses are swept away by the fast moving ...

No-take marine reserves a no-win for seahorses

September 1, 2014

A UTS study on how seahorses are faring in no-take marine protected areas (MPAs) in NSW has revealed that where finishing is prohibited, seahorses aren't doing as well.

Recommended for you

Why we make blood cells in our bones

June 13, 2018

In humans and other mammals, the stem cells that give rise to all blood cells are located in the bone. But in fish, blood stem cells are found in the kidney. Since the late 1970s, when biologists first realized that blood ...

Breathing better may be an added benefit of biodiversity

June 13, 2018

A Forest Service study of nearly 50,000 children in New Zealand has found that those who live in greener neighborhoods are less likely to develop asthma. However, not all greenness is a good thing—children living in areas ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.