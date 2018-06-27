End of the line for ASIMO, Japan's famed robot?

June 28, 2018
Launched in 2000, the humanoid machine resembling a shrunken spaceman has become arguably Japan's most famous robot
Launched in 2000, the humanoid machine resembling a shrunken spaceman has become arguably Japan's most famous robot

It has played football with former US president Barack Obama and danced for German leader Angela Merkel, but Honda's ASIMO robot may have reached the end of the line.

Launched in 2000, the humanoid machine resembling a shrunken spaceman has become arguably Japan's most famous robot, wheeled out to impress visiting politicians over the years.

But Honda said Thursday it may scrap future generations of ASIMO, now on its seventh iteration.

"We will still continue research into humanoid robots, but our future robots may not be named ASIMO," Honda spokesman Hajime Kaneko told AFP.

The comment came after Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that the Japanese carmaker had terminated ASIMO and dissolved the team making one of the world's most famous humanoid robots.

NHK suggested increasingly intense competition in the field as a reason, pointing to the example of US-based Boston Dynamics' Atlas which can jump on to a high step and even do a backflip.

Honda denied that it had dissolved the team working on ASIMO, but the brains behind the bot look likely to shift their expertise to developing robots with specific applications.

"We have obtained lots of technologies while developing ASIMO, and how to utilise them is one issue," Kaneko said.

The company is expected to focus on robots that can help care for elderly and disabled people, NHK said, citing unnamed company sources.

Though never sold commercially, ASIMO attracted international attention, playing football with Obama in 2014, dancing for Merkel in 2015, and taking a selfie with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull the same year.

There have been no upgrades to the model since its seventh generation, which debuted in 2011 and can listen to and understand three people talking simultaneously.

Explore further: Honda's new ASIMO robot, more human-like than ever

Related Stories

Honda plans nuclear mission for robot

August 12, 2011

Japan's Honda is hoping to retool its humanoid robot ASIMO for a nuclear mission so it can join emergency work inside the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, a press report said Friday.

Mickey Welcomes ASIMO To Disneyland's 50th Anniversary

June 6, 2005

Mickey Mouse welcomed ASIMO to a new home in the Honda ASIMO Theater, inside Disneyland park. Guests visiting the popular Innoventions attraction at the park can now see ASIMO (Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility) in an ...

ASIMO Robot to Conduct the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

April 24, 2008

ASIMO will focus attention on the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's (DSO) nationally acclaimed music programs for young people in Detroit by conducting the orchestra as it performs "Impossible Dream" to open a special concert ...

Recommended for you

Printing microelectrode array sensors on gummi candy

June 22, 2018

Microelectrodes can be used for direct measurement of electrical signals in the brain or heart. These applications require soft materials, however. With existing methods, attaching electrodes to such materials poses significant ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.