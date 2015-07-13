Facebook's Instagram has more than a billion users

June 20, 2018
IInstagram CEO Kevin Systrom says the photo and video sharing social network now has more than a billion users
Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom says the photo and video sharing social network now has more than a billion users

Instagram said Wednesday it now has more than one billion active users, highlighting surging growth at the Facebook-owned social network focused on photo and video sharing.

The announcement came at an event hosted by Instagram chief Kevin Systrom announcing a new feature enabling users to share long-form videos up to one hour long.

"We have now a community of one billion users," Systrom told the event in San Francisco.

Instagram becomes the fourth Facebook platform to hit the billion-user mark, including the namesake social network with more than two billion users, and the WhatsApp and Messenger services.

"Since our launch in 2010, we've watched with amazement as the community has flourished and grown," Systrom said in a blog post.

"This is a major accomplishment."

Instagram has been outpacing rival social networks such as Twitter and Snapchat and has been gaining younger users even as Facebook itself has seen declines in the youth segment.

In September, Instagram said it had some 800 million monthly active users.

Systrom announced the launch of the IGTV platform which will have a separate smartphone app or can be watched from Instagram.

"The way we are watching video is changing," Systrom told the event.

IGTV will enable any user to upload long-form videos and will also include "channels" from "creators," similar to a format employed by Google-owned YouTube.

"Anyone can be a creator—you can upload your own IGTV videos in the app or on the web to start your own channel," Systrom said.

Systrom said IGTV is built to be used on a smartphone, and boosts the time for videos from the previous limit of one minute.

Facebook acquired Instagram in April 2012 for a combination of cash and stock worth some $1 billion at the time.

Since then it has become a strong enginer of growth for Facebook in terms of users and ad revenues.

While Facebook offers no detailed revenue breakdown, the research firm eMarketer estimates Instagram will generate $5.48 billion in net US ad revenue this year, up 70.4 percent from last year and accounting for more than one-fourth of Facebook's net mobile ad .

Explore further: Instagram unveils new video service in challenge to YouTube

Related Stories

Instagram website frames users' pictures

February 5, 2013

Facebook-owned Instagram on Tuesday began letting a freshly launched website serve as a gallery for images taken by users of the smartphone photo-sharing service.

Instagram hits 300 million users, passes Twitter

December 10, 2014

Instagram, the photo-sharing social network owned by Facebook, announced Wednesday it has more than 300 million users as it unveiled a new system to authenticate celebrity members.

Instagram user base surges to 500 million

June 21, 2016

The user base of photo-sharing service Instagram has surged to half a billion, adding its latest 100 million in less than a year, the Facebook-owned application said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.