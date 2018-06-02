'Carbon bubble' coming that could wipe trillions from the global economy: study

June 4, 2018, University of Cambridge
Climate
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Fossil fuel stocks have long been a safe financial bet. With the International Energy Agency projecting price rises until 2040, and governments prevaricating or rowing back on the Paris Agreement, investor confidence is set to remain high.

However, new research suggests that the momentum behind technological change in the global power and transportation sectors will lead to a dramatic decline in demand for fossil fuels in the near future.

The study indicates that this will now happen regardless of apparent market certainty or the adoption of climate policies—or lack thereof—by major nations.

Detailed simulations produced by an international team of economists and policy experts show this fall in demand has the potential to leave vast reserves of fossil fuels as "stranded assets": abruptly shifting from high to low value sometime before 2035.

Such a sharp slump in fossil fuel price could cause a huge "carbon bubble" built on long-term investments to burst. According to the study, the equivalent of between one and four trillion US dollars could be wiped off the global economy in fossil fuel assets alone. A loss of US$0.25 trillion triggered the crash of 2008 by comparison.

Publishing their findings today in the journal Nature Climate Change, researchers from Cambridge University (UK), Radboud University (NL), the Open University (UK), Macau University, and Cambridge Econometrics, argue that there will be clear economic winners and losers as a consequence.

Japan, China and many EU nations currently rely on high-cost fossil fuel imports to meet energy needs. They could see national expenditure fall and—with the right investment in low-carbon technologies—a boost to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as increased employment in sustainable industries.

However, major carbon exporters with relatively high production costs, such as Canada, the United States and Russia, would see domestic fossil fuel industries collapse. Researchers warn that losses will only be exacerbated if incumbent governments continue to neglect renewable energy in favour of carbon-intensive economies.

The study repeatedly ran simulations to gauge the outcomes of numerous combinations of global economic and environmental change. It is the first time that the evolution of low-carbon technologies has been mapped from historical data and incorporated into 'integrated assessment modeling'.

"Until now, observers mostly paid attention to the likely effectiveness of climate policies, but not to the ongoing and effectively irreversible technological transition," said Dr. Jean-Francois Mercure, study lead author from Radboud University and Cambridge University's Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance (C-EENRG).

Prof Jorge Viñuales, study co-author from Cambridge University and founder of C-EENRG, said: "Our analysis suggests that, contrary to investor expectations, the stranding of fossil fuels assets may happen even without new climate policies. This suggests a carbon bubble is forming and it is likely to burst."

"Individual nations cannot avoid the situation by ignoring the Paris Agreement or burying their heads in coal and tar sands," he said. "For too long, global climate policy has been seen as a prisoner's dilemma game, where some nations can do nothing and get a 'free ride' on the efforts of others. Our results show this is no longer the case."

However, one of the most alarming economic possibilities suggested by the study comes with a sudden push for climate policies—a 'two-degree target' scenario—combined with declines in fossil fuel demand but continued levels of production. This could see an initial US$4 trillion of fossil fuel assets vanish off the balance sheets.

"If we are to defuse this time-bomb in the global economy, we need to move promptly but cautiously," said Hector Pollitt, study co-author from Cambridge Econometrics and C-EENRG. "The carbon bubble must be deflated before it becomes too big, but progress must also be carefully managed."

One of the factors that may contribute to the tumult created by fossil fuel asset stranding is what's known as a "sell-out" by OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) nations in the Middle East.

"If OPEC nations maintain production levels as prices drop, they will crowd out the market," said Pollitt. "OPEC nations will be the only ones able to produce fossil fuels at the low costs required, and exporters such as the US and Canada will be unable to compete."

Viñuales observes that China is poised to gain most from fossil fuel stranding. "China is already a world leader in renewable energy technologies, and needs to deploy them domestically to tackle dangerous levels of pollution. Additionally, stranding would take a higher toll on some of its main geopolitical competitors. China has a strong incentive to push for climate policies."

The study authors suggest that economic damage from adherence to fossil fuels may lead to political upheaval of the kind we are perhaps already seeing. "Mass unemployment from carbon-based industries could feed public disenchantment and populist politics," Viñuales said.

The authors argue that initial actions should include the diversifying of energy supplies as well as investment portfolios. "Divestment from fossil fuels is both a prudential and necessary thing to do," said Mercure. "Investment and pension funds need to evaluate how much of their money is in fossil fuel assets and reassess the risk they are taking."

"A useful step would be to expand financial disclosure requirements, making companies and financial managers reveal assets at risk from fossil fuel decline, so that it becomes reflected in asset prices," Mercure added.

Explore further: World-first study aims to keep emissions targets on track

More information: J.-F. Mercure et al, Macroeconomic impact of stranded fossil fuel assets, Nature Climate Change (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0182-1

Paper examines climate risk and the fossil fuel industry

August 1, 2016

Burning coal, oil and natural gas is responsible for two-thirds of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Yet these same fuels are also the economic mainstay of resource-rich countries and the world's largest companies. According ...

How divesting of fossil fuels could help save the planet

December 11, 2017

Recently, a number of institutional investors, including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in Canada and Norway's sovereign wealth fund, announced their intent to reduce their exposure in investments linked to fossil ...

BobSage
3.7 / 5 (3) 14 hours ago
Not sure I understand the negative tone here: There will be less use of fossil fuel. Fuel prices will plummet. This is bad for the US economy. People will get unemployed.

I think I see: lower fuel prices and lower emissions are a bad thing.

Is that right?
PTTG
5 / 5 (1) 14 hours ago
It would be far better to transition peacefully and stably to a carbon-neural society with high employment, than to transition harshly to a depressed carbon-neutral society. Every environmentalist I've ever met has wanted the former and sought to avoid the latter. Now we can at least have a clear study to point to and use to argue that anti-renewables people aren't just against life in general, they oppose prosperity and success as well.

It is nice, at least, to see that fossil fuels are inevitably doomed.
baudrunner
not rated yet 12 hours ago
All that aside, cooks will still want to cook over a natural gas flame. Natural gas can be a pretty clean energy generator in a well-designed system.
ZoeBell
1 / 5 (2) 11 hours ago
new research suggests that the momentum behind technological change in the global power and transportation sectors will lead to a dramatic decline in demand for fossil fuels in the near future
I dunno what research shows (probably BS) - but the experience tells us, that the global consumption of fossil fuels increases steadily. If you see some decline, then it's result of economical crisis and collapse of industrial world - definitely not the demand for fossil fuels.

The wind and solar power are the most unsustainable power sources in the world. Their industries consume more energy in their operations than they can ever produce with their monstrous turbines and toxic-chemical laced solar panels. The fossil fuels consumed by the wind and solar power industries would generate more power if they were simply burned directly in power plants. That's why wind and solar power always lose money without subsidies.
ZoeBell
1 / 5 (2) 11 hours ago
The yellow line on this graph actually corresponds the "renewables" with all their fame and glory. In 2016, electricity produced by wind and photovoltaic solar still accounted for less than 6 percent of world generation - which means that for a long time to come the average electric vehicle will remain a largely fossil-fueled machine. And by the end of 2017, worldwide cumulative EV sales just topped 3 million, which is less than 0.3 percent of the global stock of passenger cars. Even if EV sales were to grow at an impressive rate, the technology will not eliminate automotive internal combustion engines in the next 25 years. Not even close. There will be never surplus of carbon fuels in foreseeable perspective without implementation of cold fusion and overunity.
antialias_physorg
4.3 / 5 (6) 11 hours ago
"Individual nations cannot avoid the situation by ignoring the Paris Agreement or burying their heads in coal and tar sands,"

Can we bury their heads in coal and tar sands? Please? Pretty please?

cooks will still want to cook over a natural gas flame.

They can cook with biogas just the same (because it's - chemically - the same thing). Or hydrogen flames if they really want to. You don't want the taste of the gas (or the various unhealthy components that are created during combustion) in your food, anyways - so hydrogen cookers would actually be optimal.
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (1) 11 hours ago
The carbon lobby attempting the same extortionate threats made recently by the nuclear priesthood in Germany.

"Keep shoveling all your money into our avaricious mouths or ELSE! If we loose our privileged dominance, we will take you all down with us!"
MR166
1 / 5 (2) 10 hours ago
""Keep shoveling all your money into our avaricious mouths or ELSE! If we loose our privileged dominance, we will take you all down with us!"

Yea, just the other day the head of Exxon put a gun to my head and said, "You had better fill er up son!"

NO ONE is being forced to use fossil fuels RR.
MR166
1 / 5 (2) 9 hours ago
It just amazes me how little the Green movement knows about markets and finances. If everything that they claim for renewables were true there would be 1000s of new companies going public raising trillions of dollars from more than willing investors. But that is not happening. Thus the claims are false at this point in time. When renewables become truly competitive with fossil the stock market will let you know.
TheGhostofOtto1923
5 / 5 (1) 9 hours ago
I cant imagine that this would happen all at once unless progressive govts return to power and enact draconian measures to mandate renewables.

Or hostile foreign govts collude to limit fossil fuel supplies to force collapse.

Same thing actually.
Steve 200mph Cruiz
not rated yet 8 hours ago
Bobsage,
Oil stocks fall when prices fall. A lot of retirement accounts and various investment firms are invested in fossil fuels, which is bad for the middle class (if it still exists) and rich people.

Most of the worlds easily accessible reserves have already been tapped, drilling and exploration costs are going up. If your product isn't worth the upfront investment costs, that's also bad for rich people. But it also means lost jobs and ghost towns that depend on the fossil economy.

I think people will use self driving electric cars 30 years from now, so cheap oil won't benefit consumers like it used to, and utilities just want the cheapest energy source, which renewables are starting to take the mantle of.
It's not the 20th century anymore.
Steve 200mph Cruiz
5 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
The wind and solar power are the most unsustainable power sources in the world. Their industries consume more energy in their operations than they can ever produce with their monstrous turbines and toxic-chemical laced solar panels.


WRONG!
There's wind turbines that can power a house for over 24 hours with every single rotation.
New solar panels generate back their production costs in less than a year now and they generally last for more than 15 years. Every single solar panel generates enough power to create an entire house generation system over 15 years. Solar is great and self sufficient.
avandesande2000
not rated yet 7 hours ago
Event then it will be a slow transition measured in decades. As an example if you have outstanding bonds on a NG power plant you are paying off you will probably continue using the plant until it is worn out.

It just amazes me how little the Green movement knows about markets and finances. If everything that they claim for renewables were true there would be 1000s of new companies going public raising trillions of dollars from more than willing investors. But that is not happening. Thus the claims are false at this point in time. When renewables become truly competitive with fossil the stock market will let you know.

mrburns
3 / 5 (4) 7 hours ago
There is a constant propaganda campaign to get governments to subsidize renewable energy because renewable energy isnt economically competitive nor is it available consistently. This article is just more of that campaign. This article is a bit different because it isn't trying to scare people with fears that they will fry or drown. Instead it tries to scare people with investment losses.
ZoeBell
1 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
ZoeBell
1 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
Anonym819027
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Good riddance. I hope that will urge the people dismissing climate change as a conspiracy to re-consider investing in fossil fuels. Clean and renewable energy is the way forward and it would create more jobs than the fossil fuel industry ever could. California is proof of that!

