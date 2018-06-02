'Carbon bubble' coming that could wipe trillions from the global economy: study

Fossil fuel stocks have long been a safe financial bet. With the International Energy Agency projecting price rises until 2040, and governments prevaricating or rowing back on the Paris Agreement, investor confidence is set to remain high.
However, new research suggests that the momentum behind technological change in the global power and transportation sectors will lead to a dramatic decline in demand for fossil fuels in the near future.
The study indicates that this will now happen regardless of apparent market certainty or the adoption of climate policies—or lack thereof—by major nations.
Detailed simulations produced by an international team of economists and policy experts show this fall in demand has the potential to leave vast reserves of fossil fuels as "stranded assets": abruptly shifting from high to low value sometime before 2035.
Such a sharp slump in fossil fuel price could cause a huge "carbon bubble" built on long-term investments to burst. According to the study, the equivalent of between one and four trillion US dollars could be wiped off the global economy in fossil fuel assets alone. A loss of US$0.25 trillion triggered the crash of 2008 by comparison.
Publishing their findings today in the journal Nature Climate Change, researchers from Cambridge University (UK), Radboud University (NL), the Open University (UK), Macau University, and Cambridge Econometrics, argue that there will be clear economic winners and losers as a consequence.
Japan, China and many EU nations currently rely on high-cost fossil fuel imports to meet energy needs. They could see national expenditure fall and—with the right investment in low-carbon technologies—a boost to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as increased employment in sustainable industries.
However, major carbon exporters with relatively high production costs, such as Canada, the United States and Russia, would see domestic fossil fuel industries collapse. Researchers warn that losses will only be exacerbated if incumbent governments continue to neglect renewable energy in favour of carbon-intensive economies.
The study repeatedly ran simulations to gauge the outcomes of numerous combinations of global economic and environmental change. It is the first time that the evolution of low-carbon technologies has been mapped from historical data and incorporated into 'integrated assessment modeling'.
"Until now, observers mostly paid attention to the likely effectiveness of climate policies, but not to the ongoing and effectively irreversible technological transition," said Dr. Jean-Francois Mercure, study lead author from Radboud University and Cambridge University's Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance (C-EENRG).
Prof Jorge Viñuales, study co-author from Cambridge University and founder of C-EENRG, said: "Our analysis suggests that, contrary to investor expectations, the stranding of fossil fuels assets may happen even without new climate policies. This suggests a carbon bubble is forming and it is likely to burst."
"Individual nations cannot avoid the situation by ignoring the Paris Agreement or burying their heads in coal and tar sands," he said. "For too long, global climate policy has been seen as a prisoner's dilemma game, where some nations can do nothing and get a 'free ride' on the efforts of others. Our results show this is no longer the case."
However, one of the most alarming economic possibilities suggested by the study comes with a sudden push for climate policies—a 'two-degree target' scenario—combined with declines in fossil fuel demand but continued levels of production. This could see an initial US$4 trillion of fossil fuel assets vanish off the balance sheets.
"If we are to defuse this time-bomb in the global economy, we need to move promptly but cautiously," said Hector Pollitt, study co-author from Cambridge Econometrics and C-EENRG. "The carbon bubble must be deflated before it becomes too big, but progress must also be carefully managed."
One of the factors that may contribute to the tumult created by fossil fuel asset stranding is what's known as a "sell-out" by OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) nations in the Middle East.
"If OPEC nations maintain production levels as prices drop, they will crowd out the market," said Pollitt. "OPEC nations will be the only ones able to produce fossil fuels at the low costs required, and exporters such as the US and Canada will be unable to compete."
Viñuales observes that China is poised to gain most from fossil fuel stranding. "China is already a world leader in renewable energy technologies, and needs to deploy them domestically to tackle dangerous levels of pollution. Additionally, stranding would take a higher toll on some of its main geopolitical competitors. China has a strong incentive to push for climate policies."
The study authors suggest that economic damage from adherence to fossil fuels may lead to political upheaval of the kind we are perhaps already seeing. "Mass unemployment from carbon-based industries could feed public disenchantment and populist politics," Viñuales said.
The authors argue that initial actions should include the diversifying of energy supplies as well as investment portfolios. "Divestment from fossil fuels is both a prudential and necessary thing to do," said Mercure. "Investment and pension funds need to evaluate how much of their money is in fossil fuel assets and reassess the risk they are taking."
"A useful step would be to expand financial disclosure requirements, making companies and financial managers reveal assets at risk from fossil fuel decline, so that it becomes reflected in asset prices," Mercure added.
J.-F. Mercure et al, Macroeconomic impact of stranded fossil fuel assets, Nature Climate Change (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0182-1
BobSage
I think I see: lower fuel prices and lower emissions are a bad thing.
Is that right?
PTTG
It is nice, at least, to see that fossil fuels are inevitably doomed.
baudrunner
ZoeBell
The wind and solar power are the most unsustainable power sources in the world. Their industries consume more energy in their operations than they can ever produce with their monstrous turbines and toxic-chemical laced solar panels. The fossil fuels consumed by the wind and solar power industries would generate more power if they were simply burned directly in power plants. That's why wind and solar power always lose money without subsidies.
ZoeBell
antialias_physorg
Can we bury their heads in coal and tar sands? Please? Pretty please?
They can cook with biogas just the same (because it's - chemically - the same thing). Or hydrogen flames if they really want to. You don't want the taste of the gas (or the various unhealthy components that are created during combustion) in your food, anyways - so hydrogen cookers would actually be optimal.
rrwillsj
"Keep shoveling all your money into our avaricious mouths or ELSE! If we loose our privileged dominance, we will take you all down with us!"
MR166
Yea, just the other day the head of Exxon put a gun to my head and said, "You had better fill er up son!"
NO ONE is being forced to use fossil fuels RR.
MR166
TheGhostofOtto1923
Or hostile foreign govts collude to limit fossil fuel supplies to force collapse.
Same thing actually.
Steve 200mph Cruiz
Oil stocks fall when prices fall. A lot of retirement accounts and various investment firms are invested in fossil fuels, which is bad for the middle class (if it still exists) and rich people.
Most of the worlds easily accessible reserves have already been tapped, drilling and exploration costs are going up. If your product isn't worth the upfront investment costs, that's also bad for rich people. But it also means lost jobs and ghost towns that depend on the fossil economy.
I think people will use self driving electric cars 30 years from now, so cheap oil won't benefit consumers like it used to, and utilities just want the cheapest energy source, which renewables are starting to take the mantle of.
It's not the 20th century anymore.
Steve 200mph Cruiz
WRONG!
There's wind turbines that can power a house for over 24 hours with every single rotation.
New solar panels generate back their production costs in less than a year now and they generally last for more than 15 years. Every single solar panel generates enough power to create an entire house generation system over 15 years. Solar is great and self sufficient.
avandesande2000
mrburns
ZoeBell
ZoeBell
Anonym819027