UK's gender pay gap is narrowing, new research finds

May 11, 2018, University of Manchester
Women business
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The UK's gender pay gap is gradually narrowing—but women still have some way to go to match the earning level of their male counterparts, according to a new report published by the Department for Education.

Head of Social Statistics at The University of Manchester Professor Wendy Olsen worked with colleagues Sook Kim and Dr. Min Zhang, and Dr. Vanessa Gash of City University of London, to analyse response to the latest British Household Panel Survey and the United Kingdom Household Longitudinal Survey.

The researchers found that the pay gap declined from 19% in 2007 to 13.4% in 2015. The causes of the continuing decline have changed—part-time employment is now found to exert downward pressure on the pay gap, as more men are doing low-wage part-time than previously (11.9%, up from 9.7% in 2007).

There are also increased levels of who have managed to negotiate a move to part-time employment with their current employer—their wages are on average higher than those who have a career interruption before starting work on part-time hours with a new employer.

In spite of progress, UK women still earn an average of £1.62 less per hour. Olsen and her team attributed most of this shortfall to women doing fewer years of full-time work. Men in full-time employment were found to have longer full-time work-histories (17.8 years) than women (13.2 years), and tend to have had little exposure to part-time or unpaid care work.

However, the report points out, 57p of the gap is 'unexplained', and the authors argue that this could be a result of differences in the behaviour of employers toward women which result in a strong bias towards men in male-dominated professional and management roles.

A recent Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) report found that women fall behind in seniority and opportunities for promotion due to having children—they call this the 'motherhood penalty' - and suggested that more flexible working should be encouraged to let men share parenting duties more fairly, as well as opening up senior positions to job sharing.

"Women are still hard done by—we know the gender pay gap fell in the UK, but it is still at 17% and women still face a gap after allowing for many other causal factors," said Professor Olsen. "While the most recent declines in the gender pay gap are welcome, they also need to be understood within the context of declining real wages."

Explore further: How closing the gender pay gap splits chores more evenly

More information: The gender pay gap in the UK: evidence from the UKHLS. www.gov.uk/government/publicat … dence-from-the-ukhls

Related Stories

How closing the gender pay gap splits chores more evenly

March 2, 2018

Eliminating the gender gap in wages would lead to married women doing much less housework. That is one of the findings of research by Alexandros Theloudis in his working paper "Wages and Family Time Allocation."

Casual jobs can lead to a permanent wage cut

March 9, 2017

The real hourly wages of men who have a history of casual jobs are generally 10 per cent lower over the long-term than men who have mostly worked in permanent employment, according to new research from the University of Melbourne

Recommended for you

For how long will the USA remain the Nobel Prize leader?

May 10, 2018

Since first being awarded in 1901, most Nobel Prizes for science have gone to the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany and France. An empirical study by Professor Claudius Gros from the Institute for Theoretical Physics at the ...

Stone Age hepatitis B virus decoded

May 10, 2018

An international team of scientists led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Kiel has successfully reconstructed genomes from Stone Age and Medieval European strains ...

Hostility towards minorities can be contagious

May 9, 2018

Inter-ethnic conflicts often escalate surprisingly quickly. In a recent study, researchers have investigated the influence of the environment on peoples' hostility against minorities with the help of experiments. They found ...

Horse-riding changed Eurasia's ethnic profile: studies

May 9, 2018

Horse domestication changed the face of Eurasia, helping ancient Huns and Mongols supplant western "Indo-European" farmers in an incremental westward drive that also brought Hepatitis B and plague, scientists said Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.