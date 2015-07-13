Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game

May 15, 2018 by Dylan Mcguinness
Thoreau's 'Walden' gets new life as a video game
This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playstation game devoted to the Thoreau classic debuts on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

A team at the University of Southern California's Game Innovation Lab has adapted Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" into a video game.

Players can build a cabin along the shores of Walden Pond, toil in fields for sustenance and explore 70 acres of digital nature over the course of one year, the same time period covered in Thoreau's book.

The game has been available for about a year on computers, but it was launched Tuesday on PlayStation 4.

Tracy Fullerton led the team that designed the . She says "Walden" is one of her favorite books and thinks its message of escaping technology to appreciate nature is topical today.

Fullerton says the objective is to find the right balance between survival and fulfillment.

Explore further: Climate change and recreational activities at Walden Pond have altered its ecosystem

Related Stories

Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison

May 7, 2018

A Romanian man who launched a cyber attack on the California-based servers of the hugely popular online fantasy game World of Warcraft over a squabble with other players was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison.

Natural soundscapes may become 'digital fossils' of the future

September 11, 2014

Sounds are integral to Henry David Thoreau's "Walden," the book about two years he spent living in a cabin in the woods near Walden Pond in Massachusetts in 1846-47 - the wind blowing through the rushes, the rumbling of the ...

Effects of climate change vary greatly across plant families

October 27, 2008

Drawing on records dating back to the journals of Henry David Thoreau, scientists at Harvard University have found that different plant families near Walden Pond have borne the effects of climate change in strikingly different ...

Recommended for you

HSBC, ING banks announce blockchain first

May 14, 2018

Banking giants HSBC and ING on Monday said they had carried out a landmark blockchain transaction aimed at speeding up payment processes and making them more secure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.