Simplifying skin disease diagnosis with topical nanotechnology

May 18, 2018, SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening)
Simplifying skin disease diagnosis with topical nanotechnology
This vision of simplifying disease diagnosis using topically-applied nanotechnology could change the way skin diseases such as abnormal scars are diagnosed and managed. Credit: David Yeo, Ph.D., and Prof. Chenjie Xu, Ph.D.

In a new SLAS Technology auto-commentary, two authors of an article recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering share more insight into their unique method for skin disease diagnosis using NanoFlare nanotechnology. In particular, the authors address point-of-care diagnosis and image acquisition, which are the primary bottlenecks in efficient disease diagnosis.

Authors David Yeo, Ph.D., and Prof. Chenjie Xu, Ph.D., of the School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) use NanoFlare to enable biopsy-free and progression monitoring in response to therapy. It is a minimally-invasive, self-applied alternative that can reduce scarring and infection risks; improve accessibility to disease ; provide timely feedback of treatment efficacy; and reduce healthcare personnel time and attention, hence the overall healthcare burden.

This vision of simplifying diagnosis using topically-applied nanotechnology could change the way skin diseases such as abnormal scars are diagnosed and managed.

Explore further: Skin cancers linked with reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease

More information: David C. Yeo et al. Simplifying Skin Disease Diagnosis with Topical Nanotechnology, SLAS TECHNOLOGY: Translating Life Sciences Innovation (2018). DOI: 10.1177/2472630318775314

David C. Yeo et al. Abnormal scar identification with spherical-nucleic-acid technology, Nature Biomedical Engineering (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41551-018-0218-x

Related Stories

Skin cancers linked with reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease

April 19, 2018

Previous studies have demonstrated a decreased risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in individuals with various cancers, including non-melanoma skin cancers (including squamous cell cancers and basal cell cancers). A new Journal ...

Asthma tied to later inflammatory bowel disease

August 25, 2017

(HealthDay)—Asthma is associated with subsequent development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published in the September issue of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Allopurinol Rx more likely with eligibility at diagnosis

December 12, 2017

(HealthDay)—Allopurinol prescribing is more likely if patients meet eligibility criteria at diagnosis, according to a research brief published in the November/December issue of the Annals of Family Medicine.

Recommended for you

A soft solution to the hard problem of energy storage

May 18, 2018

It's great in the lab, but will it actually work? That's the million-dollar question perpetually leveled at engineering researchers. For a family of layered nanomaterials, developed and studied at Drexel University—and ...

New blood test rapidly detects signs of pancreatic cancer

May 17, 2018

Pancreatic cancer is expected to become the second deadliest cancer in the United States by 2030. It is tough to cure because it is usually not discovered until it has reached an advanced stage. But a new diagnostic test ...

Metallic drivers of Alzheimer's disease

May 17, 2018

X-ray spectromicroscopy at the Scanning X-ray Microscopy beamline (I08), here at Diamond, has been utilised to pinpoint chemically reduced iron and calcium compounds within protein plaques derived from brains of Alzheimer's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.