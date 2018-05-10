Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for market

May 11, 2018
Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for market
In this July 20, 2017 file photo, Boston Dynamics Chief Executive Marc Raibert speaks about his four-legged robot SpotMini during a SoftBank World presentation at a hotel in Tokyo. The robotics company known for its widely shared YouTube videos of nimble, legged robots opening doors or walking through rough terrain is finally preparing to sell some of them after years of research. Raibert said Friday, May 11, 2018, his company will begin selling the dog-like SpotMini robot next year, likely to businesses for use as a camera-equipped security guard. He made the announcement at a TechCrunch robotics conference at University of California, Berkeley. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

A robotics company known for its widely shared videos of nimble, legged robots opening doors or walking through rough terrain is preparing to sell some after years of research.

Boston Dynamics CEO Marc Raibert says his company will begin selling the dog-like SpotMini next year, likely to businesses for use as a camera-equipped security guard.

He made the announcement Friday at a TechCrunch robotics conference at University of California, Berkeley.

Founded in 1992, the rarely reveals its plans except by posting YouTube videos that have impressed and terrified people.

Google bought the Waltham, Massachusetts, firm in 2013, then sold it last year to Japanese tech giant SoftBank.

Raibert says he's also looking at deploying the robots in construction work. He wouldn't reveal how much they will cost.

Explore further: SoftBank buys robotics leader Boston Dynamics from Alphabet

Related Stories

Handle: Boston Dynamics robot on wheels performs on stage

February 3, 2017

(Tech Xplore)—Boston Dynamics videos never fail to wake people up to its high and mighty robots. The recent video that turned up on YouTube is a genuine attention-grabber. This time the robot's name is the Handle.

New-look robot from Boston Dynamics is more sleek than 'Eek'

November 15, 2017

(Tech Xplore)—Freaky. Creepy. Terrifying. Nightmares on four legs. Those are just a few of the one-liners that would pour into web sites from readers after viewing all those big-dog and other clanking machines coming out ...

Recommended for you

Uber shows off its vision for future 'flying taxi'

May 8, 2018

It's not a bird, nor a plane. But Uber's new prototype vehicle unveiled Tuesday shows off its vision of the future of transportation—a "flying taxi" that aims to alleviate urban congestion.

Deep learning comes full circle

May 7, 2018

For years, the people developing artificial intelligence drew inspiration from what was known about the human brain, and it has enjoyed a lot of success as a result. Now, AI is starting to return the favor.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.