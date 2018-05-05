Study explains why Mars growth stunted

May 7, 2018, University of Oklahoma
Mars
Credit: NASA

A University of Oklahoma astrophysics team explains why the growth of Mars was stunted by an orbital instability among the outer solar system's giant planets in a new study on the evolution of the young solar system. The OU study builds on the widely-accepted Nice Model, which invokes a planetary instability to explain many peculiar observed aspects of the outer solar system. An OU model used computer simulations to show how planet accretion (growth) is halted by the outer solar system instability. Without it, Mars possibly could have become a larger, habitable planet like Earth.

"This study offers a simple and more elegant solution for why Mars is small, barren and uninhabitable," said Matthew S. Clement, OU graduate student in the Homer L. Dodge Department of Physics and Astronomy, OU College of Arts and Sciences. "The particular dynamics of the between the giant planets kept Mars from growing to an Earth-mass planet."

Clement and Nathan A. Kaib, OU astrophysics professor, worked with Sean N. Raymond, the University of Bordeaux, France, and Kevin J. Walsh, Southwest Research Institute, to investigate the effect of the Nice Model instability on the process of terrestrial planetary formation. The research team used computing resources provided by the OU Supercomputing Center for Education and Research and the Blue Waters sustained peta-scale computing project to perform 800 computer simulations of this scenario.

The goal of this study was to investigate simulated systems that produced Earth-like planets with Mars analogs as well. Recent geological data from Mars and Earth indicates that Mars' formation period was about 10 times shorter than Earth's, which has led to the idea that Mars was left behind as a 'stranded planetary embryo' during the formation of the Sun's inner planets. The early planet instability modeled in this study provides a natural explanation for how Mars emerged from the process of planet formation as a 'stranded embryo.'

The success of the terrestrial planetary formation simulations for this study were found to be tied to the detailed evolution of the solar system's two giant planets—Jupiter and Saturn. Systems in the study where Jupiter and Saturn's post-instability orbits were most similar to their actual current orbits also produced systems of terrestrial that resembled the current solar system.

A paper, "Mar's Growth Stunted by an Early Giant Planet Instability," has been published in the online version of the scientific journal Icarus.

Explore further: Mars and Earth may not have been early neighbors

More information: Mars' Growth Stunted by an Early Giant Planet Instability, arXiv:1804.04233 [astro-ph.EP] arxiv.org/abs/1804.04233

Matthew S. Clement et al, Mars' growth stunted by an early giant planet instability, Icarus (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.icarus.2018.04.008

Related Stories

Mars and Earth may not have been early neighbors

December 18, 2017

A study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters posits that Mars formed in what today is the Asteroid Belt, roughly one and a half times as far from the sun as its current position, before migrating to ...

Giant planet ejected from the solar system

November 10, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Just as an expert chess player sacrifices a piece to protect the queen, the solar system may have given up a giant planet and spared the Earth, according to an article recently published in The Astrophysical ...

Planets around other stars are like peas in a pod

January 9, 2018

An international research team led by Université de Montréal astrophysicist Lauren Weiss has discovered that exoplanets orbiting the same star tend to have similar sizes and a regular orbital spacing. This pattern, revealed ...

Recommended for you

Caffau's star is a dwarf, Gaia DR2 confirms

May 7, 2018

Caffau's star, the most metal-poor object known to date and one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way galaxy, turns out to be a dwarf star, according to an analysis of new measurements provided by Gaia Data Release 2 (DR2). ...

Study explains why Mars growth stunted

May 7, 2018

A University of Oklahoma astrophysics team explains why the growth of Mars was stunted by an orbital instability among the outer solar system's giant planets in a new study on the evolution of the young solar system. The ...

NASA's first deep-space CubeSats say: 'Polo!'

May 6, 2018

NASA has received radio signals indicating that the first-ever CubeSats headed to deep space are alive and well. The first signal was received at 12:15 p.m. PST (3:15 p.m. EST) yesterday; the second at 1:58 p.m. PST (4:58 ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrwillsj
not rated yet 24 minutes ago
"....a simple and more elegant solution for why Mars is small, barren and uninhabitable,"....

Huh, I didn't know anyone was permitted to publicly express such an honest evaluation of the Mars data collected too date.

{insert sarcasm font here}

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.