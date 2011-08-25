Italian researchers develop lighter, cheaper robotic hand

May 10, 2018
Marco Zambelli shows his prosthetic hand during an interview with the Associated Press in Rome Thursday, May 10, 2018. An Italian government-funded research institute and prosthetic maker unveiled a new robotic hand that they say amputees to grip objects with more precision, and with a mechanical design that will significantly bring down the price of a myoeletric prosthetic hand. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Italian researchers have developed a new robotic hand they say allows users to grip objects with more precision and featuring a design that will lower the price significantly.

Researchers say the Hennes hand has a simpler mechanical design compared with other such myoelectric prosthetics, which have sensors that react to the electronic signal of the muscles.

The Hennes has only one motor that controls all five fingers, making it lighter, cheaper and more able to adapt to the shape of objects.

It was developed by the Italian Institute of Technology and the INAIL state workers' compensation prosthetic center. They plan to bring it to market in Europe next year with a target price of around 10,000 euros ($11,900), about 30 percent below current market .

