Tests show no hidden Tutankhamun chambers: ministry

May 6, 2018
The Golden Mask of King Tutankhamun sits on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo on November 28, 2017
The Golden Mask of King Tutankhamun sits on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo on November 28, 2017

Egypt's antiquities ministry said on Sunday that tests had debunked a theory that there are hidden chambers next to the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings.

Experts used ground penetrating radar (GPR) which provided "conclusive evidence of the non-existence of hidden chambers adjacent to or inside Tutankhamun's tomb," the ministry said in a statement.

More details will be announced in a speech later in the day by the head of an Italian scientific team, Francesco Porcelli, of the Polytechnic University in Turin, the statement said.

It said Porcelli had submitted a report that "concluded, with a very high degree of confidence... the hypothesis concerning the existence of hidden chambers or corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun's tomb is not supported by GPR data."

Previous scans had suggested the possibility of hidden chambers, although experts disagreed on the results.

British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves had theorised that the tomb was in fact that of Nefertiti, the wife of Tutankhamun's father, King Akhenaten.

The theory held that when the boy died unexpectedly at a young age, he was rushed into the outer of the tomb in southern Egypt.

Akhenaten was known for trying and failing to force Egypt to convert to monotheism.

DNA evidence has shown that Akhenaten was Tutankhamun's father, but Egyptologists do not agree on the identity of his mother.

Explore further: Egyptologists differ on Tut tomb 'hidden chambers'

Related Stories

Egyptologists differ on Tut tomb 'hidden chambers'

May 8, 2016

Egyptian Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said on Sunday new technology is needed to determine whether Tutankhamun's tomb contains hidden chambers which a British archaeologist believes may hide queen Nefertiti's remains.

Expert with new theory on Nefertiti's tomb invited to Egypt

August 19, 2015

An Egyptologist behind a new theory that ancient Queen Nefertiti's tomb may be hidden behind King Tutankhamun's 3,300-year-old tomb in the famed Valley of the Kings has been invited to come to Cairo to debate his ideas, Egypt's ...

Official says Egypt approves radar for Nefertiti tomb quest

September 22, 2015

The Egyptian Antiquities Ministry granted preliminary approval for the use of a non-invasive radar to verify a theory that Queen Nefertiti's crypt may be hidden behind King Tutankhamun's 3,300-year-old tomb in the famous ...

Egyptians get more scans of secret rooms behind Tut's tomb

April 1, 2016

Egypt's archaeologists announced Friday they completed more extensive scanning of the two recently discovered hidden chambers behind King Tutankhamun's tomb in the Valley of the Kings as part of a quest that some hope could ...

Recommended for you

Erosion unearths bones on New York's island of the dead

May 3, 2018

Storms and the tides are unearthing the long-hidden bones of Hart Island, creating eerie scenes of skulls, femurs and collarbones on this sliver of land where New York City's destitute dead have for 150 years been sent off ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

KBK
not rated yet 2 hours ago
The Egyptian ministry of antiquities is on record for hiding (and denying) things, over and over and over again. It defines their professional history and record.

Dig into it, if you doubt what I say here.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Well K, since I do not have any interest in reading your comicbook source materials? Guess I'll just put my shovel away.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.