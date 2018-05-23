May 23, 2018

Gemini Observatory cloud camera captures volcano's dramatic glow

by Peter Michaud, Gemini Observatory

Gemini Observatory cloud camera captures volcano’s dramatic glow

Gemini Observatory cloud camera captures volcano's dramatic glow

A used at the Gemini North telescope to monitor sky conditions from Hawaii's Maunakea captured a remarkable time-lapse sequence of the Kīlauea volcanic eruption. The sequence shows the glow from an extensive region of fissures over the course of a single night (May 21-22). During the sequence, multiple fissures expelled lava in the area in and around Leilani Estates in the Puna district of the Big Island of Hawai'i. The lava also flowed into the ocean during the period of the video.

The camera used for the sequence looks eastward toward the town of Hilo (center), which is mostly obscured by clouds. The moon illuminates the landscape early in the sequence. Later, the setting moon (behind the camera) casts shadows of Gemini and several Maunakea observatories as well as a projection of the mountain onto the atmosphere.

The camera used for the video utilizes a wide-angle lens on a relatively ordinary single lens reflex (SLR) camera with its infrared filter removed. This combination causes the volcanic glow to take on a white/blue hue rather than the familiar red color of the .

Gemini Observatory cloud camera captures volcano’s dramatic glow
Star trail image showing glow from volcanic eruptions in Hawaii (bright glow right of center). A bright meteor and the greenish glow of the town of Hilo can be seen left of center. Image produced by stacking about 100 images (about one hour) from a time lapse sequence obtained from the Gemini North telescope's cloud camera on the night of May 21-22.  Credit: Gemini Observatory/AURA/NSF star trail image compiled by Joy Pollard

More information: Video available at: www.gemini.edu/images/pio/face … dCamera_20180521.mp4

Provided by Gemini Observatory

Citation: Gemini Observatory cloud camera captures volcano's dramatic glow (2018, May 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-05-gemini-observatory-cloud-camera-captures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amount of ash in plume above Hawaii volcano decreases
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)