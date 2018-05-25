No, don't roast marshmallows at the Hawaii volcano: USGS

May 30, 2018
A scientist from the US Geological Survey examines a fissure from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii
A scientist from the US Geological Survey examines a fissure from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.

And the USGS actually took the time to answer.

The query came on Twitter and with a caveat—"assuming you had a long enough stick."

"Erm... we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!)," the USGS said.

Volcanic vents, the fissures in the ground from which lava flows onto the earth's surface, also release large amounts of gases.

The fumes—some of which smell like rotten eggs—would spoil the sweet candy's flavor, the USGS cautioned.

The comment was among a flood of public service announcements Wednesday about the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, which has been in eruption since May 3 on the Big Island.

So far it has destroyed 71 homes and forced the evacuation of around 2,000 people.

Explore further: Amount of ash in plume above Hawaii volcano decreases

Related Stories

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

May 25, 2018

Lava entered the ocean from a third flow, marking the third week of a Hawaii volcano eruption that has opened up nearly two dozen vents in rural communities, destroyed dozens of buildings and shot miles-high plumes of ash ...

Recommended for you

Flow in the asthenosphere drags tectonic plates along

May 29, 2018

New simulations of Earth's asthenosphere find that convective cycling and pressure-driven flow can sometimes cause the planet's most fluid layer of mantle to move even faster than the tectonic plates that ride atop it.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.