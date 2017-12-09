Cyberattack on Tennessee election website preceded outage

May 11, 2018 by Adrian Sainz

An intentional cyberattack and suspicious activity by foreign computers preceded the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections, a cyber-security firm said Friday.

The Knox County elections website suffered the attack, and "a suspiciously large number of foreign countries" accessed the site on May 1, according to the report by Sword & Shield Enterprise Security. The firm hired by the county said those actions were among the likely causes of the crash, which also included a large increase in errors and in overall traffic.

Officials have said no voting data was affected, but the site was down for an hour after the polls closed—causing confusion among voters—before technicians fixed the problem.

The report notes that no compromise of official election data could have happened. Physical access would have been the only way to manipulate official data, and access to the results was closely guarded.

Investigators said there were multiple attempts to attack a vulnerable part of the site, but it's not clear where the so-called "denial of service" attack originated from.

"The effect was clearly a loss of service, but it is unclear, with the information provided, if the outage was an intended event or a side effect of the events," the report said.

David Ball, the county's deputy director of information technology, said the vulnerability issue identified by Sword & Shield has been fixed. Additional safeguards also have been put into place.

The report said the website received requests for access from about 100 countries. The most foreign requests came from Canada, Great Britain and Chile. Source addresses from Ukraine and Great Britain tried to exploit a vulnerability in the , the said.

Dan Wallach, a computer science professor at Rice University, notes that the internet is a "messy place" with a lot of background traffic.

"It is often quite difficult to understand what is an attack, and what is just random traffic," Wallach said.

However, if it is a specific attack, then it would be difficult to find its origin because attackers are very good at hiding their location, Wallach said.

"What attackers will do is they'll break into other computers and then launch their from there," he said.

Federal authorities, who said last week they weren't involved in the investigation, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Explore further: North Carolina county leaders say second cyberattack failed

Related Stories

When the Internet goes down

March 2, 2018

"A third of the Internet is under attack. Millions of network addresses were subjected to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks over two-year period," reports Warren Froelich on the UC San Diego News Center website. ...

You don't need to be an IT expert to mastermind cyber-attacks

August 10, 2016

Anyone with a sinister mind and some dollars to spare could mastermind a cyber-attack such as the one the Australian Bureau of Statistics is claiming hit the Census website last night, according to a Deakin University cyber ...

Hackers target Ukraine's election website

October 26, 2014

Hackers attacked Ukraine's election commission website Saturday on the eve of parliamentary polls, officials said, but they denied Russian reports that the vote counting system itself had been put out of action.

Recommended for you

Uber shows off its vision for future 'flying taxi'

May 8, 2018

It's not a bird, nor a plane. But Uber's new prototype vehicle unveiled Tuesday shows off its vision of the future of transportation—a "flying taxi" that aims to alleviate urban congestion.

Deep learning comes full circle

May 7, 2018

For years, the people developing artificial intelligence drew inspiration from what was known about the human brain, and it has enjoyed a lot of success as a result. Now, AI is starting to return the favor.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.