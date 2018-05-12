China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials

May 13, 2018
China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, China's aircraft carrier leaves Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province for sea trials Sunday, May 13, 2018. China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier has begun sea trials in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country's domestic arms industry. State media said the still-unnamed ship left dock in the northern port of Dalian early Sunday, and the Liaoning provincial maritime safety bureau issued an order for shipping to avoid a section of ocean southeast of the city between Sunday and Friday. (Hu Kaibing/Xinhua via AP)

China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier began sea trials Sunday in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country's domestic arms industry.

The still-unnamed ship left dock in the northern port of Dalian at 7:00 a.m. to "test the reliability and stability of its propulsion and other system," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Liaoning provincial maritime safety bureau issued an order for shipping to avoid a section of ocean southeast of the city between Sunday and Friday.

The 50,000-ton carrier will likely be formally commissioned sometime before 2020 following the completion of and the arrival of its full air complement.

China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, China's aircraft carrier leaves Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province for sea trials Sunday, May 13, 2018. China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier has begun sea trials in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country's domestic arms industry. State media said the still-unnamed ship left dock in the northern port of Dalian early Sunday, and the Liaoning provincial maritime safety bureau issued an order for shipping to avoid a section of ocean southeast of the city between Sunday and Friday. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

The new carrier is based on the former Soviet Union's Kuznetsov class design, with a ski jump-style deck for taking off and a conventional oil-fueled steam turbine power plant.

China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, arrived as a mostly empty hull from Ukraine and was commissioned in 2012 along with its flight wing of Chinese J-15 fighter jets.

State media reports say China is also planning to build a nuclear-powered capable of remaining at sea for long durations.

China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials
In this April 26, 2017, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, China's newly-built aircraft carrier Liaoning is transferred from dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony at a shipyard in Dalian. China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier has begun sea trials in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country's domestic arms industry. State media said the still-unnamed ship left dock in the northern port of Dalian early Sunday, May 13, 2018, and the Liaoning provincial maritime safety bureau issued an order for shipping to avoid a section of ocean southeast of the city between Sunday and Friday. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP, File)

China has the world's largest navy in terms of numbers of ships, although it lags behind the U.S. in technology and combat capabilities.

It has been deployed to assert China's claim to virtually the entire South China Sea and is increasingly ranging farther into the Pacific and Indian oceans. China last year established its first overseas military base in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, where rivals such as the U.S., Japan and several European nations also have a permanent presence.

China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials
This May 9, 2018, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency shows China's aircraft carrier Liaoning at a shipyard in Dalian. China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier has begun sea trials in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country's domestic arms industry. State media said the still-unnamed ship left dock in the northern port of Dalian early Sunday, May 13, 2018, and the Liaoning provincial maritime safety bureau issued an order for shipping to avoid a section of ocean southeast of the city between Sunday and Friday. (Minoru Iwasaki/Kyodo News via AP)

Explore further: China says it is building its second aircraft carrier

Related Stories

China says it is building its second aircraft carrier

December 31, 2015

China is building its second aircraft carrier, this time entirely with domestic technology, its Defense Ministry said Thursday, in a leap in its naval development that is increasingly tipping the regional balance of power.

China launches its first domestically-made aircraft carrier

April 26, 2017

China has launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own, in a demonstration of the growing technical sophistication of its defense industries and determination to safeguard its maritime territorial claims ...

China aircraft carrier capabilities tested on latest mission

January 14, 2017

China's sole aircraft carrier has returned home following a far-ranging three-week training mission during which its combat capabilities were closely scrutinized and speculation soared over what future role the flat-top will ...

Report: China largely restores aircraft carrier

January 19, 2011

(AP) -- China has taken a major step toward commissioning its first aircraft carrier by largely completing the restoration of a derelict ship purchased from Ukraine, a news report said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.