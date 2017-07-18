Amateur astronomer's data helps scientists discover a new exoplanet

May 18, 2018, Ural Federal University
Amateur astronomer's data helps scientists discover a new exoplanet
Finding chart including KPS-1 host star as obtained with the MTM-500 telescope in V band. Credit: Kourovka Planet Search project

Scientists at Kourovka Astronomical Observatory of Ural Federal University have discovered a new exoplanet.

One of the candidates found by the Kourovka Planet Search (KPS) project turned out to be a so-called hot Jupiter. The exoplanet, known as KPS-1b, orbits a star similar to the sun with a period of 40 hours. The mass and size of the exoplanet KPS-1b are close to the characteristics of Jupiter, but it is located very close to its parent star. Due to this proximity, the temperature of the atmosphere on KPS-1b is much higher than that of Jupiter.

Software for analyzing data and searching exoplanet candidates was developed in UrFU. Subsequent observations of exoplanet candidates were conducted in a number of observatories around the world including the Special Astrophysical Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Spectral observations, which allowed calculating the mass of the exoplanet, were conducted at Haute-Provence Observatory (France).

According to the researchers, the current discovery is unique due to the fact that signs of the (exoplanetary transits) were found in the data gathered by an amateur astronomer using readily available and relatively affordable equipment. The search for new exoplanets, as well as detailed studies of already known , allow scientists to come closer to understanding how our solar system was formed and evolved. The discovery was made in collaboration with astronomers from Belgium, USA, England, France, the Netherlands, Turkey, Portugal, Lithuania, Italy and Canada.

Explore further: New Hot Jupiter marks the first collaborative exoplanet discovery

More information: Artem Burdanov et al. KPS-1b: The First Transiting Exoplanet Discovered Using an Amateur Astronomer's Wide-field CCD Data, Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific (2018). DOI: 10.1088/1538-3873/aabde2

Related Stories

Four new 'hot Jupiter' exoplanets discovered

April 10, 2018

Four new "hot Jupiter" extrasolar planets have been detected as part of the Hungarian-made Automated Telescope Network-South (HATSouth) exoplanet survey. The newly found alien worlds are generally similar in size, but vary ...

Eight new 'hot Jupiters' discovered by astronomers

March 14, 2018

European astronomers have detected eight new "hot Jupiter" exoplanets as part of the WASP-South transit survey. The newly discovered gas giants have short orbital periods and masses ranging from 0.42 to 5.2 Jupiter masses. ...

Astronomers discover a near-grazing transiting 'hot Jupiter'

February 12, 2018

An international group of astronomers has detected a new "hot Jupiter" exoplanet making a near-grazing transit of its host star. The newly found alien world, designated WASP-174b, is most likely similar in size and mass to ...

Hot Jupiter KELT-16b offers unique opportunity for research

March 21, 2017

(Phys.org)—A large international team of researchers has found that a hot Jupiter called KELT-16b is likely to offer a unique opportunity for research for many years to come. In their paper published in The Astronomical ...

Recommended for you

Chinese private firm launches first space rocket

May 17, 2018

A suborbital rocket was launched into space Thursday by a start-up in China's burgeoning commercial aeronautics industry, as private firms snap at the heels of their dominant American rivals.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.