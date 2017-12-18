New grazing transiting 'hot Jupiter' detected by the Qatar Exoplanet Survey

December 18, 2017 by Tomasz Nowakowski, Phys.org report
New grazing transiting “hot Jupiter” detected by the Qatar Exoplanet Survey
The discovery light curve for Qatar-6b phase folded with the BLS estimated period, as it appears in the QES archive. Credit: Alsubai et al., 2017.

(Phys.org)—An international group of astronomers has found a new grazing transiting "hot Jupiter" alien world as part of the Qatar Exoplanet Survey (QES). The newly discovered extrasolar planet, designated Qatar-6b, is about the size of Jupiter, but less massive than our solar system's gas giant. The finding is reported in a paper published December 8 on arXiv.org.

Although astronomers have found hundreds of exoplanets, only a handful of grazing alien worlds—meaning that partially the host-star's disc—have been detected so far. Such planets are important for researchers, as they offer a great opportunity to find additional bodies orbiting their host . This is because other as-yet undetected objects would perturb the grazing planet's orbit and could potentially induce periodic variations of the transit impact parameter, leading to transit duration variations.

Now, a team of astronomers, led by Khalid Alsubai of the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) in Doha, Qatar, reports the finding of a new addition to the short list of planets in a grazing transit configuration. They discovered Qatar-6b as part of the QES survey, which utilizes the New Mexico Skies Observatory located at Mayhill, New Mexico.

"In this paper, we present the discovery of Qatar-6b, a newly found hot Jupiter on a grazing transit," the researchers wrote in the paper.

According to the study, Qatar-6b has a radius about 6 percent larger than Jupiter and a mass of approximately 0.67 Jupiter masses, which indicates a density of 0.68 g/cm3. The exoplanet orbits its parent star every 3.5 days at a distance of about 0.04 AU from the host. Due to the proximity of this planet to the star, astronomers estimate that it has an equilibrium temperature of 1,006 K.

The parameters suggest that Qatar-6b belongs to group of planets known as "hot Jupiters." These exoworlds are similar in characteristics to the solar system's biggest planet, with orbital periods of less than 10 days. They have high surface temperatures, as they orbit their host stars very closely.

The host, designated Qatar-6 (also known as TYC 1484-434-1 or 2MASS J14485047+2209093), is a high proper motion star of spectral type close to K2V, located some 330 light years away from the Earth. It has a radius of about 0.72 solar radii and is approximately 18 percent less massive than the sun. The study reveals that the star is about 1 billion years old, and has an effective temperature of 5,052 K.

Given that Qatar-6b is a grazing exoplanet, is an excellent target for future observational campaign aiming to find additional bodies in this planetary system. These observations, utilizing large ground-based facilities or space telescope, should be focused on detecting variations in the transit impact parameter and duration.

"These would require high cadence and high photometric accuracy observations that could be achieved with large ground based telescopes and/or space based facilities," Alsubai's team concluded.

Explore further: Astronomers discover three 'Qatar' exoplanets

More information: Qatar Exoplanet Survey: Qatar-6b—a grazing transiting hot Jupiter, arXiv:1712.03216 [astro-ph.SR] arxiv.org/abs/1712.03216

Abstract
We report the discovery of Qatar-6b, a new transiting planet identified by the Qatar Exoplanet Survey (QES). The planet orbits a relatively bright (V=11.44), early-K main-sequence star at an orbital period of P~3.506 days. An SED fit to available multi-band photometry, ranging from the near-UV to the mid-IR, yields a distance of d = 101 +/- 6 pc to the system. From a global fit to follow-up photometric and spectroscopic observations, we calculate the mass and radius of the planet to be Mp = 0.67 +/- 0.07 Mjup and Rp = 1.06 +/- 0.07 Rjup, respectively. We use multi-color photometric light curves to show that the transit is grazing, making Qatar-6b one of the few exoplanets known in a grazing transit configuration. It adds to the short list of targets that offer the best opportunity to look for additional bodies in the host planetary system through variations in the transit impact factor and duration.

Related Stories

Astronomers discover three 'Qatar' exoplanets

June 29, 2016

(Phys.org)—An international team of astronomers has discovered three new exoplanets using a Qatar-based planet-searching survey. The newly discovered gas giant exoworlds belong to the so-called "hot Jupiter" family of planets ...

Four new short-period giant planets discovered

July 26, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have detected four new giant exoplanets as part of the Hungarian-made Automated Telescope Network-South (HATSouth) exoplanet survey. The newly found alien worlds are about the size of Jupiter, but ...

New 'hot Jupiter' with short orbital period discovered

July 12, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of astronomers reports the discovery of a new "hot Jupiter" exoplanet with a short orbital period of just three and a half days. The newly detected giant planet, designated KELT-20b, circles ...

Three gas giant planets discovered by astronomers

October 30, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of European astronomers has detected three new gas giant alien worlds as part of the SuperWASP exoplanet-hunting survey. Two of the newly found planets are the so-called "hot Saturns," while the third ...

New 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet detected by K2 mission

June 28, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of astronomers has identified a new extrasolar planet from the data provided by Kepler spacecraft's prolonged mission known as K2. The newly found exoworld, designated EPIC 228735255b, is ...

Recommended for you

Crew of three docks at International Space Station

December 19, 2017

A three-man space crew made up of American and Japanese rookie astronauts and an experienced Russian cosmonaut successfully docked at the International Space Station to begin a six-month mission Tuesday.

NASA solves how a Jupiter jet stream shifts into reverse

December 19, 2017

Speeding through the atmosphere high above Jupiter's equator is an east-west jet stream that reverses course on a schedule almost as predictable as a Tokyo train's. Now, a NASA-led team has identified which type of wave forces ...

Orbital mayhem around a red dwarf

December 18, 2017

In the collective imagination, planets of a solar system all circle in the equatorial plane of their star. The star also spins, and its spin axis is aligned with the spin axes of the planetary orbits, giving the impression ...

Mars and Earth may not have been early neighbors

December 18, 2017

A study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters posits that Mars formed in what today is the Asteroid Belt, roughly one and a half times as far from the sun as its current position, before migrating to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.