Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the Channel Islands region, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the mainland city of Ventura.
There are no immediate reports of damage.
Explore further: 5.8 magnitude quake strikes 100 miles off California coast
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.