Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast

April 5, 2018
Earthquake
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the Channel Islands region, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the mainland city of Ventura.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

