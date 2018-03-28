Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast

Credit: CC0 Public Domain An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the Channel Islands region, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the mainland city of Ventura.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

Explore further: 5.8 magnitude quake strikes 100 miles off California coast