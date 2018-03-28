UN food agency urges 'agroecology' to fight famine

April 3, 2018
According to the FAO's 2018 report on food crises, 124 million people in 51 countries or territories face &quot;acute levels&quo
According to the FAO's 2018 report on food crises, 124 million people in 51 countries or territories face "acute levels" of food insecurity

Current food production methods are harming the planet while failing to provide millions of the world's poor with enough to eat, the UN food agency warned Tuesday.

Instead, the adoption of "agroecology", which improves and costs less for farmers, would help reverse growing , the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.

"We need to put forward sustainable food systems that offer healthy and , and also preserve the environment," FAO director general Jose Graziano da Silva said.

He was speaking at the second International Agroecology Symposium, a three-day event that kicked off Tuesday at FAO headquarters in Rome.

The chemical-heavy processes used to produce foods since the end of World War II have increased production while causing immense damage to the planet, he said.

"Soils, forests, water, air quality and biodiversity continue to deteriorate as this increase in production at all costs has not eradicated hunger in the world," he added.

According to the FAO's 2018 report on , 124 million people in 51 countries or territories face "acute levels" of food insecurity, compared with 108 million in 2016.

Bukar Tijani, FAO's assistant director general for Africa, said in February that 224 million people are under-nourished in Africa as climate change and conflicts heighten food insecurity across the continent.

Some 224 million people are under-nourished in Africa as climate change and conflicts such as that in South Sudan heighten food
Some 224 million people are under-nourished in Africa as climate change and conflicts such as that in South Sudan heighten food insecurity

Some 30 countries have adopted a legislative or regulatory framework to facilitate the development of agroecology, Graziano da Silva said.

Vijay Kumar, agriculture councillor for the Indian state of Andra Pradesh, told AFP that the state government has decided that 80 percent of the state's six million farmers should convert to by 2024.

Current methods are leaving peasants penniless, he said, adding that India has been hit by "waves of peasant suicide."

"We want production to increase among happy farmers," Kumar said.

Explore further: We know how food production needs to change if crisis is to be avoided – so why isn't this happening?

Related Stories

Climate change could push 122 mn into extreme poverty: UN

October 17, 2016

Climate change could sink up to 122 million more people into extreme poverty by 2030, mostly in South Asia and Africa, where small farmers will see their output plummet, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) warned ...

How common is food insecurity among older adults?

March 8, 2018

Social issues such as hunger, inadequate housing, social isolation, and poverty are linked to poor health, especially as we age. When community organizations and healthcare systems coordinate with each other, they are better ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.