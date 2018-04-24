European Space Agency satellite rides to orbit from Russia

A Russian rocket has carried into orbit a satellite that is part of the European Space Agency's earth observation program.
The Sentinel-3B satellite blasted off Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia, said the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
The satellite, part of the ESA's Copernicus program, is to measure oceans, land, ice and the Earth's atmosphere.
Explore further: Europe poised to launch ocean-monitoring satellite
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.