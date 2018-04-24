European Space Agency satellite rides to orbit from Russia

April 25, 2018
A composite of images of the Sentinel-3 satellite of the European Space Agency's Copernicus programme, which will monitor Earth'
A composite of images of the Sentinel-3 satellite of the European Space Agency's Copernicus programme, which will monitor Earth's oceans.

A Russian rocket has carried into orbit a satellite that is part of the European Space Agency's earth observation program.

The Sentinel-3B satellite blasted off Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia, said the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The , part of the ESA's Copernicus program, is to measure oceans, land, ice and the Earth's atmosphere.

Related Stories

Sentinel-3B launch preparations in full swing

March 23, 2018

With the Sentinel-3B satellite now at the Plesetsk launch site in Russia and liftoff set for 25 April, engineers are steaming ahead with the task of getting Europe's next Copernicus satellite ready for its journey into orbit.

