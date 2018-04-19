Daniel Craig's Aston Martin fetches $468,500 in New York

April 21, 2018
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend a fundraiser for The Opportunity Network, to which Craig is donating proceeds from the sale
James Bond actor Daniel Craig's Aston Martin, numbered with the character's signature 007, sold at auction Friday for $468,500.

Christie's, which announced results of the bidding, had estimated the limited-edition midnight blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish would fetch $400,000-$600,000.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit The Opportunity Network, a charity helping under-served youths develop their careers. Both Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, sit on the charity's board.

Craig made a surprise appearance during the , joining the Christie's team to encourage a client to bid higher.

The car, which has a top speed of 183 miles (295 kilometers) per hour, is part of a series of just 100 which Aston Martin created in 2014 to celebrate the firm's 100th anniversary.

It is made of a lightweight bonded aluminum structure and motorsport-inspired carbon-fiber exterior. The handcrafted interior includes luxury leathers, and aluminum.

