Crystals could help uncover mysteries of dark matter

April 9, 2018 by Cristy Burne, Particle

The flash of a glowing crystal could help us find lighter WIMPs—and answer heavy questions about our universe.

Also known as weakly interacting massive , WIMPS are a theoretical particle of —the mysterious stuff that accounts for 85% of the mass of our universe.

We know dark is out there, we've just never detected it directly.

"Dark matter is one of the greatest mysteries in physics," says Stephen Derenzo, researcher at the US Department of Energy's Berkeley Lab. "Its existence has been confirmed by many astronomical observations through its gravitational force on stars, galaxies and light rays."

But what we want now is that dark matter exists. That's why we're searching for WIMPs.

But what if we're searching for the wrong thing?

The name WIMP implies "massive" size, but we're really talking subatomic particles. Specifically, something heavier than a proton.

We've been searching for WIMPs above the proton mass for a while, using a "large number of huge experiments … but no signals have been confirmed," says Stephen.

So what if WIMPs aren't this size at all? "Nothing is known about their mass, and they could be much lighter," Stephen says.

If we want to search for lighter WIMPs, we'll need a way to detect much smaller signals. We'll need a that can respond to energies thousands of times lower than what we've been expecting.

That's where GaAs comes in.

Credit: WORLD SCIENCE U

Gallium arsenide to the rescue

With a view to creating a more sensitive WIMP detector, Stephen has been studying a crystal called gallium arsenide (GaAs).

GaAs crystals glow when particles smash into them, and they glow more brightly if you include atoms of silicon and boron in the crystals. When altered in this way, GaAs crystals emit a detectable glow even in response to being bumped with low-energy .

Even better, there's no afterglow.

And the clincher? Large and extremely pure GaAs crystals are commercially available.

Counting your dark matter chickens

"It's hard to imagine a better material for searching [for dark matter particles] in this particular mass range," says Stephen.

Of course, a new detector material requires a new detector. Stephen would like to see several new WIMP detectors developed, including one that uses GaAs to search for signs of lighter dark matter.

He's hopeful such a detector could uncover the first physical evidence of dark matter, but he's not counting his chickens just yet.

"It's a privilege to be working on such an important problem in physics, but the celebration will have to wait until clear signals are seen," Stephen says.

"It's possible that are even lighter than what we can see with GaAs, and their discovery will have to wait for even more sensitive experiments."

Explore further: Beyond the WIMP: Unique crystals could expand the search for dark matter

Related Stories

Scientists investigating mysterious dark matter

March 15, 2018

University of Houston scientists are helping to develop a technology that could hold the key to unraveling one of the great mysteries of science: what constitutes dark matter? Scientists believe dark matter makes up 85 percent ...

Video: Dark matter hunt with LUX-ZEPLIN

August 15, 2017

Researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory are on a quest to solve one of physics' biggest mysteries: What exactly is dark matter – the invisible substance that accounts for 85 percent ...

Physicists contribute to dark matter detector success

February 21, 2018

In researchers' quest for evidence of dark matter, physicist Andrea Pocar of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and his students have played an important role in designing and building a key part of the argon-based DarkSide-50 ...

Recommended for you

For identical quantum channels, order matters

April 9, 2018

Physicists have demonstrated that using two quantum channels in different orders can enhance a communication network's ability to transmit information—even, counterintuitively, when the channels are identical. This result ...

Unlocking the secrets of ice

April 9, 2018

The complex properties of water and ice are not well understood but a team from UCL and the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source have revealed new information about a phase of ice called ice II.

Fluorescent dye could enable sharper biological imaging

April 9, 2018

Fluorescence imaging is widely used for visualizing biological tissues such as the back of the eye, where signs of macular degeneration can be detected. It is also commonly used to image blood vessels during reconstructive ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RobertKarlStonjek
not rated yet 47 minutes ago
Or, more accurately, we know that galaxies are far more massive than current observations and calculations predict and so a mysterious never-before-seen substance designated 'Dark Matter' is contrived from whole cloth to fill the theoretical void ~ the physic's version of 'the God of the Gaps'.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.