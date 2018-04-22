Angola loses first satellite, plans successor

April 23, 2018

Angola on Monday confirmed the premature death of its first national telecoms satellite, Angosat-1, which was launched in December and was expected to have a working life of 15 years.

The Russian-made Angosat-1 struggled with repeated setbacks immediately after its launch from the Baikonur space centre in Kazakhstan.

Contact with the was soon lost and never recovered despite many attempts.

"The satellite remained in orbit from December 26 to 30. After that we had a problem," Igor Frolov, a representative of manufacturer Energia RSC, said at a press conference in Luanda.

Angolan Telecommunications Minister Jose Carvalho da Rocha immediately announced that the satellite would be replaced by a successor—Angosat-2—under a new agreement with Russia.

"Building will begin tomorrow at no cost to Angola... it will have more capacity and be more sophisticated than its predecessor," da Rocha said, adding it would be finished in 18 months.

The Angosat project was founded by Russia and Angola in 2009 and includes a control centre in a suburb of the Angolan capital Luanda.

Angosat-1 had been intended to improve , internet access and broadcasting of radio and television across Africa.

Angola draws large revenue from its but suffers extreme inequality with UNICEF calculating 38 percent of the population live in poverty.

Explore further: Russia restores contact with Angolan satellite

Related Stories

Russia restores contact with Angolan satellite

December 29, 2017

Russian specialists on Friday said they have restored communication with Angosat-1, the first national satellite it launched for Angola, days after they lost contact with it.

Russia launches telecoms satellite for Angola

December 26, 2017

Russia on Tuesday launched a rocket carrying Angosat-1, the first national telecoms satellite for Angola, from its Baikonur space pad, with rare use of a rocket from Ukraine despite collapsed ties between the two nations.

Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite (Update)

December 27, 2017

Russia has lost contact with Angola's first national telecoms satellite launched from the Baikonur space pad, its maker said Wednesday—a fresh embarrassment for Moscow's once proud space industry.

Angola records first Zika cases

January 9, 2017

Angolan health officials said Monday they had recorded the country's first two cases of the Zika virus, a French tourist and a resident in the capital Luanda.

Recommended for you

What do Uranus's cloud tops have in common with rotten eggs?

April 23, 2018

Hydrogen sulfide, the gas that gives rotten eggs their distinctive odor, permeates the upper atmosphere of the planet Uranus - as has been long debated, but never definitively proven. Based on sensitive spectroscopic observations ...

Studying dwarf galaxies to get the big picture

April 23, 2018

EPFL scientists have completed the fastidious task of analyzing 27 dwarf galaxies in detail, identifying the conditions under which they were formed and how they've since evolved. These small-scale galaxies are perfect for ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.