Wildfires break out in Southern Florida

March 27, 2018 by Lynn Jenner, NASA
Wildfires break out in Southern Florida
Credit: NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC

It is the end of March and wildfires are already breaking out in the South. In this image taken by the Aqua satellite on March 23, three distinct areas of fire activity can be seen. Smoke billows from the fire sites. The National Interagency Fire Center works in concert with the National Interagency Coordination Center and the Southern Area Coordination Center (SACC) in detecting and reporting fire outbreaks. The SACC lists the three fires highlighted on the Aqua satellite image as the Flagland, the 116th Ave SE, and the W. Boundary Rd. fires.

All three fires started on March 21, 2018 during a lightning storm. Two of the fires have definitely been attributed to lightning activity, however, the cause of the Flagland is listed as unknown. The Flagland is 100 percent contained and 2,600 acres were affected. The 116th Ave SE fire is only 50 percent contained and 2,700 acres have been affected so far. The W. Boundary Rd fire is 52 percent contained with 2,200 acres affected to date.

NASA's Aqua satellite collected this natural-color image with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, MODIS, instrument on March 23, 2018. Actively burning areas (hot spots), detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. Each hot spot is an area where the thermal detectors on the MODIS instrument recognized temperatures higher than background. When accompanied by plumes of smoke, as in this image, such are diagnostic for fire.

Explore further: NASA satellite sees fires in southeastern U.S.

Related Stories

NASA satellite sees fires in southeastern U.S.

March 6, 2018

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) is not reporting many wildfires in the Southeast despite the number of hotspots that were detected by the Aqua satellite. One wildfire was noted on the border of Alabama and Florida ...

Image: Wildfires running amok in California

October 11, 2017

Fires broke out quickly this past weekend in northern California.  Sixty mile an hour winds did nothing to help either quell or stop the runaway fires from jumping fire lines and decimating whole neighborhoods.  Dry, ...

Numerous fires spread from north to south in Oregon

August 30, 2017

Fires meander up and down the state of Oregon mostly through the Cascade Mountains in this NASA Aqua satellite image taken on Aug. 28, 2017. The fires were mostly started by lightning strikes and Inciweb is tracking 20 different ...

Wildfires in California not slowing down

October 12, 2017

Wildfires continue to cause widespread destruction in the Sonoma Valley and Napa Valley areas of California. Hot, dry conditions, high winds, and lack of water in the area continue to hamper firefighter efforts in fighting ...

NASA image: Fires in the Yucatan Peninsula in April 2014

April 25, 2014

April is in the middle of the dry season, which runs from January through May in this region, and naturally coincides with fire season. Farmers often use fire to return nutrients to the soil and to clear the ground of unwanted ...

Recommended for you

Mt. Etna found to be sliding downhill towards the sea

March 26, 2018

A small team of researchers from the U.K and France has found evidence indicating that Sicily's Mt. Etna is sliding very slowly downhill toward the sea. In their paper published in Bulletin of Volcanology, the group describes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.