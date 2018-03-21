More than 130 pilot whales die in mass Australia beaching

March 23, 2018
Pilot whale
Factfile on pilot whales.

At least 135 short-finned pilot whales died Friday after a mass beaching in Australia as rescuers worked to herd those still alive back out to sea.

The stranding of 150 at Hamelin Bay, some 315 kilometres (195 miles) south of Perth, was spotted by a commercial fisherman at daybreak, with fears the carcasses will attract sharks.

Western Australia state's Parks and Wildlife Service said its staff were on site and assessing the health and well-being of the 15 still alive.

"Most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived," said incident controller Jeremy Chick who added they they were awaiting support and equipment to help in a rescue attempt.

"The strength of the animals and the windy and possibly wet weather conditions will affect when and where we attempt to move them out to sea.

"The main objectives are to ensure the safety of staff and volunteers as well as the whales' greatest chance of survival."

Hamelin beach, named after French explorer Jacques Felix Emmanuel Hamelin who sailed through the area in about 1801, was closed with a shark alert issued for the area.

Short-finned pilot whales inhabit tropical and and are often seen in the hundreds and when they beach, it is usually en masse.

The reason why mass strandings occur is still unknown.

There are many theories including the shape of the coastline being a contributing factor, whales responding to distress calls from other whales, or groups following a leader into shore.

The largest mass stranding in Australia's west was at Dunsborough in 1996 when 320 long-finned pilot whales came ashore. All but 20 survived.

Explore further: Nine whales die after Australia stranding

Related Stories

Nine whales die after Australia stranding

March 23, 2015

Nine whales died on Monday after stranding themselves against a rocky breakwater on Australia's east coast, with experts working to herd the rest of their group out to sea.

Nine rescued whales beach again in Australia

March 25, 2009

All but one of the 10 whales that survived a mass beaching on Australia's west coast were Wednesday believed to have come back ashore and were unlikely to survive, authorities said.

Ninety whales stranded on New Zealand beach

January 23, 2012

A pod of 90 pilot whales have beached themselves at the top of New Zealand's South island, in the same area where seven whales died in a mass stranding earlier this month, according to officials.

Recommended for you

Keys found to bee-friendly neonics

March 22, 2018

Discovery of why two of the most economically important bee species are immune to one neonicotinoid insecticide but not to others promises to yield chemical treatments that protect crops from pests without harming these essential ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.