Twitter bans crytocurrency ads on fraud fears

March 26, 2018
Twitter became the latest internet platform to ban ads for cryptocurrency offerings, saying these services are often associated
Twitter became the latest internet platform to ban ads for cryptocurrency offerings, saying these services are often associated with "deception and fraud"

Twitter on Monday announced a ban on ads for initial offerings of cryptocurrency or sales of virtual currency tokens, sending the value of bitcoin diving below $8,000.

Twitter followed the lead of Google and Facecook, which earlier this year cracked down on digital currency ads to protect users from being duped.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of the Twitter community," Twitter said in a statement.

"As such, we have added a new policy for Twitter Ads relating to cryptocurrency."

Under the new policy, the advertisement of ICOs and token sales will be prohibited at the global one-to-many messaging platform.

Some startups have used ICOs, or initial currency offerings, to raise billions of dollars in a highly volatile, unregulated market.

Twitter said,"We know that this type of content is often associated with deception and fraud, both organic and paid, and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner."

The value of bitcoin dropped eight percent to $7929, after the Twitter ad ban was announced, based on market data from Bloomberg.

The new policy leaves open the door for ads for cryptocurrency exchanges or secure "wallet" services offered by public companies listed on some major exchanges.

Twitter planned to modify its ad as the digital currency market evolves, as well as its ability to distinguish dubious marketing messages.

The British government early this year called for global regulation of controversial , adding that the G20 would address the topic this month.

Bitcoin is independent of governments and banks and uses blockchain technology, where encrypted digital coins are created by supercomputers.

The virtual currency is not regulated by any central bank but is instead overseen by a community of users who try to guard against counterfeiting.

Virtual exchanges have seen tremendous volatility, and have sparked concerns they can be used to launder money for criminal networks.

Explore further: Winklevoss twins pitch plan to regulate digital money

Related Stories

Britain urges global regulation of bitcoin

January 25, 2018

The British government called Thursday for global regulation of controversial virtual currency bitcoin, adding that the G20 would address the topic in March.

Federal regulator gives OK for bitcoin futures to trade

December 1, 2017

A federal regulator gave the go ahead on Friday to the CME Group to start trading bitcoin futures later this month, the first time the digital currency will be traded on a Wall Street exchange and subject to federal oversight.

Recommended for you

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

Earwigs and the art of origami

March 22, 2018

ETH Zurich researchers have developed multifunctional origami structures, which they then fabricated into 4-D printed objects. The design principle mimics the structure of an earwig's wing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.