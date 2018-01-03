Tabby's star dims again

March 28, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
Tabby's star dims again
Credit: wherestheflux.com

The team of astrophysicists studying KIC 8462852, more well known as Tabby's star, has reported that the star recently dimmed again, and did so quite dramatically. The group, led by LSU's Tabby Boyajian who discovered the odd behavior of the star back in 2015, has been documenting their findings on their web site.

Tabby's star has been under study for many years, as one of a group of known to dim—space scientists are interested in such stars, because in most cases, they have planets transiting them, dimming their light. But KIC 8462852 is different, Boyajian noticed—it dimmed a lot more than other stars did—at one point, as much as 20 percent. That was too much to chalk up to a planet blocking its light. Also, the star tended to stay dim for longer periods of time than other dimming stars. So she and others wondered what could be causing the dimming.

Researchers advanced many theories, such as aliens building a Dyson sphere, but most were shot down. The most likely explanation, Boyajian has suggested, is dust. She and her team found earlier this year that the that makes its way to us from the star is of different wavelengths at different times, which, she notes, suggest that it is passing through something translucent, casting serious doubts on the Dyson sphere . She and her team have proposed several theories regarding the nature of the dust, most involving the idea of or other objects colliding. One notable exception is the possibility of a comet that was torn apart as it approached the star.

In this latest report, the star was seen to dim on March 16—a dip that Boyajian reported was the largest observed since 2013 (she and her team went back and looked at old Kepler data after the star was found to dim abnormally). By the March 22, the star was nearly back to its normal brightness. In the same blog post, she reminded readers that the observation was made possible by donations to the Kickstarter campaign set up for just this purpose, and while that project has ended, she is still requesting donations.

Explore further: Alien megastructure not the cause of dimming of the 'most mysterious star in the universe'

Related Stories

News about Tabby's star, the most mysterious star of 2017

February 1, 2018

KIC 8462852, or "Tabby's Star," named after Tabetha Boyajian, the researcher at Louisiana State University (USA) who is leading its study, is a medium sized star, some 50 percent bigger than the sun, and 1,000 degrees hotter, ...

Latest study of Tabby's star offers more weirdness

August 9, 2016

A pair of researchers has added more evidence regarding the oddity of KIC 8462852, aka Tabby's Star. Benjamin Montet with the California Institute of Technology and Joshua Simon with Observatories of the Carnegie Institution ...

Milky way's 'most-mysterious star' continues to confound

October 4, 2017

In 2015, a star called KIC 8462852 caused quite a stir in and beyond the astronomy community due to a series of rapid, unexplained dimming events seen while it was being monitored by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. And the ...

Recommended for you

Dark matter 'missing' in a galaxy far, far away

March 28, 2018

Galaxies and dark matter go hand in hand; you typically don't find one without the other. So when researchers uncovered a galaxy, known as NGC1052-DF2, that is almost completely devoid of the stuff, they were shocked.

Tabby's star dims again

March 28, 2018

The team of astrophysicists studying KIC 8462852, more well known as Tabby's star, has reported that the star recently dimmed again, and did so quite dramatically. The group, led by LSU's Tabby Boyajian who discovered the ...

Two radio relics discovered in the galaxy cluster Abell 168

March 28, 2018

Indian astronomers have detected two radio relics in the nearby merging galaxy cluster known as Abell 168. The discovery, which could improve our understanding of merging processes in galaxy clusters, was detailed March 16 ...

Life beyond Earth—no plate tectonics, no problem

March 28, 2018

Scientists looking for life on distant planets are making plans to search non-Earth-like planets based on discoveries within our solar system that are challenging long-standing ideas about habitable zones, plate tectonics ...

A runaway star in the Small Magellanic Cloud

March 28, 2018

Astronomers have discovered a rare "runaway" star that is speeding across its galaxy at a 300,000 miles per hour (at that speed it would take about half a minute to travel from Los Angeles to New York). The runaway star (designated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.