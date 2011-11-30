The power of studying combustion on the ISS

March 14, 2018, NASA

If you wanted to reduce the amount of pollution humans produce, where might you look?

Here? Yep.

That's exactly where scientists and researchers are looking: about 250 miles above Earth, on the International Space Station (ISS). Here, astronauts are working on a series of experiments to learn more about combustion.

Why combustion?

Dennis Stocker, project scientist for the Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments, or ACME, says "Consider this. About 85 percent of the energy we use comes from combustion – the burning of some sort of ."

About 70% of the electricity we use at home and work comes from power plants that use combustion. The combustion of fuels powers the engines in many modes of transportation.

Stocker continues: "If we can learn more about the process, we might be able to find newer and less polluting ways to burn fuel."

Three series of combustion experiments taking place on the International Space Station's Combustion Integration Rack (CIR) are looking at combustion in very different ways.

The Flame Extinguishment Experiment, or FLEX, examined the burning of a single droplet of fuel in the microgravity confines of the ISS. The last of the droplet combustion experiments were conducted in September 2017.

Credit: NASA

ACME began in November 2017. ACME is composed of six major experiments, with each taking about 5 months to complete. These experiments will examine how various gasses burn without gravity affecting the flames.

The Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction or SoFIE experiment, will explore the properties of burning solid matter.

So why study in micro gravity?

As Stocker explains: "On the ISS, you have conditions that you can't replicate on Earth.

For example, consider a candle when it's burning. The flame flickers. Why? Hot gasses from the flame rise while cooler, denser air is pulled to the bottom of the flame. This flow occurs at high speeds, resulting in turbulence and instability. That instability makes it hard to study the properties of the . But on the ISS, there's no flicker which allows us to make more precise and consistent measurements. If we have precise measurements we get closer to learning how to burn more efficiently."

More efficiency could lead to real cost savings for producing power. The research could also lead to reducing the production of soot and other pollutants.

Combustion experiments conducted in space have contributed to practical applications on Earth, especially in the field of fire safety. A new type of fire extinguisher is just one example.

And, as Stocker notes: "I think we're in for a few more surprises as a result of these microgravity experiments."

That's because, not surprisingly, Stocker knew where to look for answers to reducing the amount of global pollution: He looked up.

Explore further: FLEX-ible insight into flame behavior

More information: For more from the International Space Station, go to www.nasa.gov/station

Related Stories

FLEX-ible insight into flame behavior

November 30, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Whether free-burning or smoldering, uncontrolled fire can threaten life and destroy property. On Earth, a little water, maybe some chemicals, and the fire is smothered.

Scientists reduce harmful emissions from HPPs

January 22, 2018

A team of scientists from Siberian Federal University (SFU) and their colleagues from Novosibirsk and the Netherlands modeled the process of coal burning in HPP boilers and determined which type of fuel produced less harmful ...

Jellyfish flames on the ISS

September 11, 2014

Fire is inanimate, yet anyone staring into a flame could be excused for thinking otherwise: Fire dances and swirls. It reproduces, consumes matter, and produces waste. It adapts to its environment. It needs oxygen to survive.

Recommended for you

Eight new 'hot Jupiters' discovered by astronomers

March 14, 2018

European astronomers have detected eight new "hot Jupiter" exoplanets as part of the WASP-South transit survey. The newly discovered gas giants have short orbital periods and masses ranging from 0.42 to 5.2 Jupiter masses. ...

Jupiter's red spot getting taller as it shrinks, team finds

March 14, 2018

Though once big enough to swallow three Earths with room to spare, Jupiter's Great Red Spot has been shrinking for a century and a half. Nobody is sure how long the storm will continue to contract or whether it will disappear ...

Asteroids and comets shower Mars with organics

March 14, 2018

Asteroids and comets appear to be a much more important supplier of organic molecules on Mars than expected. Until now, astronomers assumed that the organics on Mars mainly came from dust particles from space. Now, computer ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.