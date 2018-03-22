UN reports see a lonelier planet with fewer plants, animals

March 23, 2018 by Seth Borenstein

Earth is losing plants, animals and clean water at a dramatic rate, according to four new United Nations scientific reports on biodiversity.

Scientists meeting in Colombia issued four regional reports Friday on how well animal and plants are doing in the Americas; Europe and Central Asia; Africa; and the Asia-Pacific area.

Their conclusion after three years of study: Nowhere is doing well.

The work was about more than just critters, said study team chairman Robert Watson. It is about keeping Earth livable for humans, because we rely on biodiversity for food, and , the prominent British and U.S. scientist said.

"This is undermining well-being across the planet, threatening us long-term on food and ," Watson said in an interview.

What's happening is a side effect of the world getting wealthier and more crowded with people, Watson said. Humans need more food, more clean water, more energy and more land. And the way society has tried to achieve that has cut down on biodiversity, he said.

Crucial habitat has been cut apart, alien have invaded places, chemicals have hurt plants and animals, wetlands and mangroves that clean up pollution are disappearing, and the world's waters are overfished, he said.

Man-made climate change is getting worse, and global warming will soon hurt as much as all the other problems combined, Watson said.

The reports project that, if current trends continue:

— By the year 2050 the Americas will have 15 percent fewer plants and animals than now.

— In Asia, there will be no fish stocks for commercial fishing by 2048.

— More than a quarter of the species that live only in Europe are threatened now.

— Africa could lose half of some bird and mammal species by 2100.

The outlook is bleak if society doesn't change, but it still can, Watson said.

"Some species are threatened with extinctions. Others, just pure numbers will go down," Watson said. "It will be a lonelier place relative to our natural world. It's a moral issue. Do we humans have right to make them go extinct."

Explore further: Scientists release mammoth survey of Nature's vital signs

Related Stories

Biodiversity crisis summit kicks off in Colombia

March 18, 2018

A comprehensive, global appraisal of mass species extinction—and what can be done to reverse it—kicked off in Colombia's second-largest city Saturday, with more than 750 experts in attendance.

The sorry state of Earth's species, in numbers

March 16, 2018

As the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) prepares to unveil a thorough diagnosis of the health of Earth's plant and animal species, this is what we already know:

Global habitat loss still rampant across much of the Earth

December 6, 2016

As 196 signatory nations of the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) meet this week in Cancun, Mexico, to discuss their progress towards averting the current biodiversity crisis, researchers from a range of universities ...

Recommended for you

Study tracks protein's role in stem cell function

March 23, 2018

MCL-1 is a member of the BCL-2 family of proteins important for blocking apoptosis, or programmed cell death. Many types of cancer cells escape the body's effort to kill them by overexpressing MCL-1.

Expanding rings vital for viable embryos

March 23, 2018

Scientists have discovered a process during mammalian embryonic development that is critical for early embryos to develop into healthy blastocysts.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.