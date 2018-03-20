A glimmer of hope for health of moose in northern US

In this Oct. 11, 2006, file photo, a 724-pound bull moose with an antler spread of 56 and 1/2 inches is inspected by a hunter at a weigh station in Kokadjo, Maine. Maine hunters might be allowed to harvest more of the state's iconic land mammal this year because of strong survival rates in the northern parts of the state. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) Maine hunters might be allowed to harvest more of its iconic land mammal this year because of strong survival rates.

The news is a rare bright spot about the health of moose, which have struggled with parasites throughout the northern U.S.

A major threat facing moose is the winter tick, which especially harms moose calves.

State moose biologist Lee Kantar says moose calves appear to be experiencing fewer ticks.

Maine has trimmed the number of moose hunting permits in recent years, but might increase it.

State regulators in Maine and elsewhere, are concerned about the toll of pests and disease on the herd, and have trimmed the number of hunting permits in recent years.

Vermont is recommending the lowest number of permits with 14.

Minnesota suspended its moose hunt completely, with some exceptions.



