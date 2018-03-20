Switching gears toward efficient datacenters with photonics

March 22, 2018, Eindhoven University of Technology
Switching gears toward efficient datacenters with photonics
Due to the exponential growth in data handling datacenters such as this one become bigger in size and more energy consuming. Credit: iStockphoto

How can we scale-up datacenters in such a way that they can handle more data at lower cost, while consuming less energy? At Eindhoven University of Technology, Ph.D. student Gonzalo Guelbenzu developed strategies to process the same amount of data at half the energy consumption, and taking up only one quarter of the space that is currently needed.

With the rise of cloud computing services like Facebook and Google, datacenters have to process exponentially increasing amounts of information. To fulfill the need for more bandwidth, they keep adding more servers, leading to enormous datacenters which currently in The Netherlands alone consume about 2 Terawatt-hour a year ̶ 2 percent of the total national electrical . In the Electro-Optical Communications group of the Institute for Photonic Integration, Gonzalo Guelbenzu focused on improving the network which interconnects all of the servers inside the , since there most of the data traffic happens and the performance bottleneck occurs.

The information processed in datacenters is transported through fast optical networks from server to server. There transceivers transform the optical data signals into electrical ones, allowing these to be stored, repackaged or otherwise be processed by electronic switches. The first thing Guelbenzu did was to shrink these switches: he demonstrated a prototype that can handle 4 x 128 ports, with a bandwidth of 5.12 Terabits per second, making it one of the most compact switches around the world.

Switching gears toward efficient datacenters with photonics
The prototype switch made by Guelbenzu, one of the most compact switches around the world. Credit: Eindhoven University of Technology

Quadrupling the amount of switches

In his set-up, Guelbenzu can fit four switches each consuming less power on the same rack surface which now hosts only one. 'This means you can process four times as much information in the same space, while consuming only twice the amount of energy,' he explains. The main design choice the Ph.D. student made, was to integrate a different type of transceivers. 'Standard switching devices have pluggable transceivers at the front-end, where the optical fibers connect to the rack unit. The front panel area limits the amount of transceivers that can be fit in. By using on-board transceivers positioned as close as possible to the switch's processor, we can not only increase the amount of ports, but also reduce losses, since the electrical signal has to travel over shorter distances towards the switching chip.'

Secondly, the electrical engineer made an analytic model which is able to compare different network setups in terms of power consumption, cost, and the needed number of switches, transceivers and fibers. The model investigates the introduction of optical switching and so-called wavelength-division multiplexing technologies into hybrid data centers.

Huge savings

He used this model to estimate what would happen if you would introduce current-day photonic switches and wavelength-division multiplexing technologies into datacenter networks. 'In case of 25 Gigabit/s switches, which are currently getting more and more common in practice, introducing a maximum number of photonic switches leads to savings of 45 percent in switches, 60 percent in transceivers, 50 percent in fibers, 55 percent in , and 48 percent in cost.' Finally, he demonstrated that the integration of these technologies is also practically possible by building a fully functional small-sized hybrid datacenter.

Explore further: IBM reveals novel energy-saving optical receiver with a new record of rapid power-on/off time

More information: Gonzalo Guelbenzu de Villota defends his thesis entitled 'Scalable electro-optical solutions for data center networks' on Thursday March 22nd at Eindhoven University of Technology. pure.tue.nl/ws/files/92756872/ … 180322_Guelbenzu.pdf

Related Stories

Making the switch to polarization diversity

January 31, 2017

Vast amounts of data transmit across the Internet and telecommunications networks delivering, for example, real-time video calls from one cell phone to another - across the world. As people send and receive increasing amounts ...

Ultra-fast graphene photonics for next generation datacomms

February 27, 2018

On show for the first time at the GSMA Mobile World Congress are two graphene based photonics devices which give a glimpse into the future of data communications. At the Graphene Pavilion, experience the world's first all-graphene ...

Optical computers light up the horizon

March 20, 2018

Since their invention, computers have become faster and faster, as a result of our ability to increase the number of transistors on a processor chip.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.