Bats give French winegrowers a helping hand in moth war

March 27, 2018
Currently, grape growers faced with an infestation have no choice but to spray their vines with chemicals
Currently, grape growers faced with an infestation have no choice but to spray their vines with chemicals

Hungry moths are the bane of French wine growers' lives due to their ferocious ability to feast on vines, but producers have discovered an unexpected ally in their fight against the insects: bats.

A study commissioned by the wine industry committee of Bordeaux, published Tuesday, found that were observed swooping to hunt more often towards vines where the bugs were present—meaning they could potentially be used as a natural pesticide.

A genetic analysis of the bat droppings showed they were indeed eating the moths rather than other insects.

"For the first time these results show in a formal way the capacity of bats to feed themselves on grapevine moths and cochylis moths," the group said in a statement.

The study was carried out by France's Animal Protection League and Bird Protection League, along with the consultancy Eliomys and the National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA).

It observed bat activity over 23 plots of land in the winegrowing Gironde region of southwest France around Bordeaux between May and October 2017.

Yohann Charbonnier of the Bird Protection League said the conservation groups had been surprised to find as many of 19 of the 22 local bat breeds feasting on the grape-loving moths.

"We weren't expecting so many species of bats to be frequenting the vines, which were not previously known for their biodiversity," he told AFP.

He noted, however, that bats still appear to prefer hunting in more natural environments such as hedgerows.

The study could lead the way for vineyards to look at encouraging bats to hunt there, to allow winegrowers to reduce their pesticide use.

Currently, growers faced with an infestation have no choice but to spray their vines with chemicals.

But Charbonnier said another study would be needed to determine "whether the bats eat enough of the pests to allow reduced use of pesticides".

Explore further: How barbastelle bats trick moths that are able to hear their echolocation calls

Related Stories

Tiger moths use signals to warn bats: Toxic not tasty

May 9, 2016

Acoustic warning signals emitted by tiger moths to deter bats - a behavior previously proven only in the laboratory - actually occur in nature and are used as a defense mechanism, according to new research from Wake Forest ...

Large moths need to hear better

August 19, 2013

Bats orient themselves through echolocation, and they find their prey by emitting calls and then process the echoes reflected back to them from the prey. Small insects reflect small echo signals, and large insects reflect ...

Wind farms along mountain ridges may negatively affect bats

November 1, 2017

By attaching miniaturized Global Positioning System tags to cave bats near a mountain ridge in Thailand, researchers have shown that bats repeatedly use mountain slopes to ascend to altitudes of more than 550 m above the ...

Recommended for you

Human threats to the amphibian tree of life

March 27, 2018

A new study by researchers at Yale and George Washington University examines the human threats to the amphibian family tree and calls for a rethinking of conservation priorities to preserve species diversity and evolutionary ...

'Truly alarming': No babies for endangered right whales

March 26, 2018

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales has nearly ended with zero newborns spotted in the past four months—a reproductive drought that scientists who study the fragile species haven't seen in three ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.