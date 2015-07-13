Want to see Disneyland without going there? Try Street View

Anyone who has even been to Disneyland will tell you at least two things about the place. One, the Pirates of the Caribbean ride is awesome. Two, the crowds are awesome, too, but not necessarily in the same awesome vein as Pirates of the Caribbean.

Oh, but what if someone could create something that would let you experience all the visual wonder of the Magic Kingdom, but without the crowds and from the comfort of your living room sofa?

Well, that has come to pass, in a way. Recently, Google said its Google Maps Street View now includes, well, street view images of 11 different Disney theme parks. The Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World. Epcot. California Adventure. Bring up Street View and you can cruise around looking at all the sights of the parks, and you can do so with a beer in your hand, if you want. Which is advantageous due to the fact that you can't buy a beer within the grounds of the Magic Kingdom. (California Adventure is a different story, however).

No, it probably won't be enough to get your kids off your back about finally taking them to see Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the Disney theme-park family.

But, at least you can get a look at what awaits you once you've walked through the Disneyland park gates, figured out where to go first, and then throw yourself into the teeth of the crowds that will have you thinking the world is not only small, but that everyone in it is right there with you as you wait in line for Pirates of the Caribbean, and everything else.

Explore further: 26 measles cases reported with ties to Disney theme parks