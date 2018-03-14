New device for studying cell lineage over multiple generations offers a way to measure effects of mutations

March 16, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
New device for studying cell lineage over multiple generations offers a way to measure effects of mutations

A team of researchers with members from several institutions in France has found a new way to study cell lineage over multiple generations. They developed a device (which they call a "mother machine") that is capable of separating out individual bacteria cells and watching as they divide over time and sometimes mutate. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes using the device to measure the percentage of E. coli bacteria that developed with lethal mutations.

As the researchers note, mutations in cells drive evolution, but they are also behind a host of problems that can harm humans. As part of the ongoing process of understanding mutations, it is important to know the rates at which they occur. Unfortunately, until now, a means for measuring such rates has not been available to researchers. In this new effort, the researchers developed a device to measure mutation rates in .

The device consists of a tube with multiple smaller tubes extending from one side, similar in appearance to a hair comb. Fluid moves along the central channel at the bottom and up into the teeth. Bacteria added to the fluid flow along with it, some of which are drawn up into the teeth. The teeth were designed to be small enough to allow passage of just one bacterium at a time. Once one of them moved up a single tube, it became trapped, allowing the researchers to watch it under a microscope. Those that became trapped were dubbed mother cells—when they divided, those that were released were called daughter cells—they were forced back into the main channel. Also, the bacteria introduced into the had been engineered to become fluorescent when mutations occurred. The researchers then pumped fluid laden with bacteria through the system for a period of time, and the whole process was filmed with a time-lapse camera—it allowed for speeding up the action and for counting lethal mutations.

In experiments, Robert et al. grew cells in a “mother machine” microfluidic chip and imaged them by phase-contrast microscopy to monitor their growth and survival at the single-cell level. Credit: L. Robert et al., Science (2018)]

The were able to watch approximately 200 generations of bacteria come and go—and in so doing, calculated that approximately 1 percent of the that occurred were lethal.

Explore further: Claw-like nanowires filter bacteria from blood

More information: Lydia Robert et al. Mutation dynamics and fitness effects followed in single cells, Science (2018). DOI: 10.1126/science.aan0797

Abstract
Mutations have been investigated for more than a century but remain difficult to observe directly in single cells, which limits the characterization of their dynamics and fitness effects. By combining microfluidics, time-lapse imaging, and a fluorescent tag of the mismatch repair system in Escherichia coli, we visualized the emergence of mutations in single cells, revealing Poissonian dynamics. Concomitantly, we tracked the growth and life span of single cells, accumulating ~20,000 mutations genome-wide over hundreds of generations. This analysis revealed that 1% of mutations were lethal; nonlethal mutations displayed a heavy-tailed distribution of fitness effects and were dominated by quasi-neutral mutations with an average cost of 0.3%. Our approach has enabled the investigation of single-cell individuality in mutation rate, mutation fitness costs, and mutation interactions.

Related Stories

Claw-like nanowires filter bacteria from blood

February 13, 2018

A team of researchers from institutions across China has developed a new type of dialyser —one capable of capturing up to 97 percent of bacteria present in a blood sample. In their paper published in the journal Nature ...

Quiescent cells also mutate

February 26, 2018

For almost a hundred years, geneticists have believed that the more a cell divides the more mutations it acquires. However, research by scientists at the Institut Pasteur shows that quiescent cells, which do not divide, also ...

Evolution silences harmful mutations

February 17, 2016

Sometimes so-called synonymous mutations occur in DNA. These do not lead to a change in the protein sequence but which may still have major negative effects on the ability of bacteria to survive. New research from Uppsala ...

Bacteria used to create superfluids

July 13, 2015

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with Université Paris-Sud and Université P.M. Curie/Université Paris-Diderot, both in France, has discovered that putting certain types of bacteria into an ordinary fluid, can cause it ...

Recommended for you

Researchers measure gene activity in single cells

March 16, 2018

For biologists, a single cell is a world of its own: It can form a harmonious part of a tissue, or go rogue and take on a diseased state, like cancer. But biologists have long struggled to identify and track the many different ...

Scientists map the portal to the cell's nucleus

March 15, 2018

Like an island nation, the nucleus of a cell has a transportation problem. Evolution has enclosed it with a double membrane, the nuclear envelope, which protects DNA but also cuts it off from the rest of the cell. Nature's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.