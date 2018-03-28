Land degradation pushing planet towards sixth mass extinction

March 30, 2018 by Brett Israel, University of California - Berkeley
Land degradation pushing planet towards sixth mass extinction
Land degradation, caused by human activities like natural resource extraction, is a global threat to humans and animals. Credit: IPBES

More than 100 experts from 45 countries have published a three-year study of the Earth's land degradation, calling the problem "critical" and saying that worsening land conditions undermine the well-being of 3.2 billion people.

The report was published by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) on March 26. Providing the best-available evidence for the dangers of land degradation for policymakers, the report draws on more than 3,000 scientific, government, indigenous and local knowledge sources.

Rapid expansion and unsustainable management of croplands and grazing lands is the most extensive cause of land degradation, creating significant loss of biodiversity and , which include food security, water purification, energy sources and other contributions essential to people, the report says. The problem is so critical that a co-chair of the report said, "The degradation of the Earth's through human activities is pushing the planet towards a sixth mass species extinction."

Land degradation is also an underappreciated factor contributing to global conflict and migration, among other problems, according to study co-author Matthew Potts, UC Berkeley associate professor in forest economics in the College of Natural Resources.

"Land degradation presents unique and persistence challenges to humanity," Potts said. "This assessment shows that we are at a crossroads and must take urgent action to combat and restore if we want to create a happy and healthy planet for all humanity."

Explore further: Scientists to publish first-ever land health report

Related Stories

Five ways to halt 'critical' land decay

March 26, 2018

Scientists warned Monday that land degradation imperils the health and well-being of billions of people, threatening food and water supplies while fuelling conflict, mass migration and disease spread.

The sorry state of Earth's species, in numbers

March 16, 2018

As the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) prepares to unveil a thorough diagnosis of the health of Earth's plant and animal species, this is what we already know:

Recommended for you

NASA visualizes the dance of a melting snowflake

March 29, 2018

NASA has produced the first three-dimensional numerical model of melting snowflakes in the atmosphere. Developed by scientist Jussi Leinonen of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, the model provides ...

Is your Easter egg bad for the environment?

March 29, 2018

With Easter fast approaching, the thought of chocolate is probably on all our minds, but could the UK's love of chocolate be having a damaging effect on the environment?

Understanding the Earth under Hawaii

March 29, 2018

In the 1960s, some 50 years after German researcher Alfred Wegener proposed his continental drift hypothesis, the theory of plate tectonics gave scientists a unifying framework for describing the large-scale motion of the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.