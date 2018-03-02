How are we related? A Compara-bly easy workflow to find gene families

March 5, 2018, Earlham Institute
How are we related? A Compara-bly easy workflow to find gene families
Credit: Earlham Institute

Published in GigaScience, the open source Galaxy workflow allows researchers to make easier work of finding gene families; an important tool when it comes to analysing the evolution, structure and function of genes across species.

Co-author, Wilfried Haerty explained why this is so useful to biologists: "The software developed at the Earlham Institute enables scientists to investigate species of interest using a flexible and reproducible pipeline. The performance of our workflow was assessed on vertebrate genome assemblies of various qualities (platypus, pig, horse, dog, mouse and human). The species were selected to assess the impact of genome quality on identification. The mouse, dog and human genomes are of high quality whereas the three others are at different stages of analysis completion."

Based on and expanding Ensembl's existing EnsemblCompara Gene Trees pipeline, the GeneSeqToFamily workflow removes many complex prerequisites of the process, such as having to use the command line to install a large number of separate tools, by converting the whole process into Galaxy; a much simpler platform to use.

Importantly, the workflow is highly customisable, allowing users to choose parameters, change tools and run the software on their own , without having to use the Ensembl database.

Not just a workflow, GeneSeqToFamily contains a number of new, standalone Galaxy tools, including TreeBeST, hcluster_sg, T-Coffee and ETE. Developed at EI by Anil Thanki and Nicola Soranzo of the Data Infrastructure Group, the software makes the process of finding and generating phylogenetic trees easier, using a range of open platforms and databases. Anil Thanki, Scientific Programmer, said: "We are excited to put our work in the open domain, where it allows biologists and bioinformaticians to use the Ensembl Compara GeneTrees Pipeline in a simple, and modify it if needed."

The team hopes that the new workflow will help users unfamiliar with the complexities associated with using Compara to be able to more easily analyse phylogenetic datasets, while collating a number of useful gene family tools in one Galaxy workflow. Users can either select existing Ensembl databases to use as the reference sets for their analysis, or provide their own data in the same format, and tools are provided that can help.

Earlham Institute is committed to providing tools and algorithms to support, enable and develop computational biology and life sciences research, with projects such as Galaxy helping to open access to a range of scientific tools and databases.

The Data Infrastructure group, led by Dr. Rob Davey, also supports resources such as CyVerse UK and COPO which, alongside Galaxy, expand the availability and usability of computational resources to the wider scientific community in the UK and internationally through EI's National Capability in e-Infrastructure.

Explore further: One pipeline that combines many gene-finding tools

More information: Anil S Thanki et al. GeneSeqToFamily: a Galaxy workflow to find gene families based on the Ensembl Compara GeneTrees, GigaScience (2018). DOI: 10.1093/gigascience/giy005

Related Stories

One pipeline that combines many gene-finding tools

January 12, 2015

Reconstructing relationships among plant species is critical for a better understanding of fundamental aspects of plant biology, such as genome evolution, speciation, pollination biology, and many other areas.

Web-based tools, called 'Galaxy,' simplify genomic analysis

February 23, 2010

With tremendous advances in DNA sequencing and the advent of microarray technology in the 1990s, biology embarked on a new age of discovery. Researchers suddenly had access to unprecedented amounts of data -- and faced unprecedented ...

New tools yield superior genome analysis results

December 1, 2015

Scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have developed and publicly released new data analysis software that could help genomics researchers identify genetic drivers of disease with greater efficiency ...

Galaxy DNA-analysis software is now available 'in the cloud'

November 8, 2011

Galaxy -- an open-source, web-based platform for data-intensive biomedical and genetic research -- is now available as a "cloud computing" resource. A team of researchers including Anton Nekrutenko, an associate professor ...

Recommended for you

Arms races and cooperation among amoebae in the wild

March 5, 2018

Microbes are fast becoming the darlings of the social behavior set because their interactions can be understood right down to their genes. They do interesting things, too: Bacteria steal iron from each other, kill each other ...

Plants share defensive proteins in evolutionary pick 'n' mix

March 5, 2018

The recent research, led by the Krasileva Group of Earlham Institute and The Sainsbury Laboratory, used phylogenetics (the study of how DNA sequences are related) to identify how these 'bait' genes are distributed throughout ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.