The end of genes: Routine test reveals unique divergence in genetic code
Scientists testing a new method of sequencing single cells have unexpectedly changed our understanding of the rules of genetics.
Earlham Institute (EI, formerly The Genome Analysis Centre (TGAC)) is a life science research institute located at the Norwich Research Park (NRP), Norwich, England. EI's research is focused on exploring living systems by applying computational science and biotechnology to answer ambitious biological questions and generate enabling resources.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Cell & Microbiology
Oct 5, 2023
0
2309
Candidate genes that could help fish to tolerate warmer and saltier water have been identified in new research from the Earlham Institute, potentially providing a vital resource to guide breeding programs in freshwater aquaculture.
Molecular & Computational biology
Jun 9, 2023
0
4
By using precision gene engineering techniques, researchers at the Earlham Institute in Norwich have been able to turn tobacco plants into solar-powered factories for moth sex pheromones.
Biotechnology
Apr 9, 2023
0
500
The community of microbes living in and on our bodies may be acting as a reservoir for antibiotic resistance, according to new research from the Earlham Institute and Quadram Institute in Norwich. The work is published in ...
Cell & Microbiology
Mar 27, 2023
0
57
The first full, high-quality reference genome for a genetically improved tilapia strain has been published, offering the potential to improve food security for billions of the world's poorest people.
Molecular & Computational biology
Feb 6, 2023
0
7
Wheat containing exotic DNA from wild relatives benefits from up to 50 percent higher yields in hot weather compared with elite lines lacking these genes, according to a new study.
Biotechnology
Jan 10, 2023
0
22
For higher accuracy and more effective microbial diagnostics, researchers at the Earlham Institute have evaluated a new approach to analyze metagenomic samples that may contain low numbers of certain species—helping to ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Jan 27, 2022
0
34
A worldwide consortium of scientists, led by the Earlham Institute and the University of Liverpool in the UK, mark a significant milestone in equipping researchers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with cheap and ...
Biotechnology
Dec 20, 2021
0
61
A new genomics marker tool has been shown to accurately identify tilapia species and tell apart their hybrids, providing a novel resource to help develop aquaculture and empower conservation in Tanzania, Africa.
Plants & Animals
Dec 9, 2021
0
6
We all have an internal clock but what makes us tick? Scientists at the Earlham Institute and IBM Research have developed new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to understand how gene expression ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Aug 10, 2021
0
665