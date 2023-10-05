Earlham Institute (EI, formerly The Genome Analysis Centre (TGAC)) is a life science research institute located at the Norwich Research Park (NRP), Norwich, England. EI's research is focused on exploring living systems by applying computational science and biotechnology to answer ambitious biological questions and generate enabling resources.

Key tilapia genome offers boost to global food security

The first full, high-quality reference genome for a genetically improved tilapia strain has been published, offering the potential to improve food security for billions of the world's poorest people.

Molecular & Computational biology

Feb 6, 2023

Exotic wheat DNA helps breed 'climate-proof' crops

Wheat containing exotic DNA from wild relatives benefits from up to 50 percent higher yields in hot weather compared with elite lines lacking these genes, according to a new study.

Biotechnology

Jan 10, 2023

New machine learning technology explores circadian rhythms

We all have an internal clock but what makes us tick? Scientists at the Earlham Institute and IBM Research have developed new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to understand how gene expression ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 10, 2021

