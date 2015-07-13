BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging apps

March 6, 2018
Canadian telecommunications firm BlackBerry is suing Facebook, accusing the American social media company of infringing on its p
Canadian telecommunications firm BlackBerry is suing Facebook, accusing the American social media company of infringing on its patents for messaging apps

Canadian telecommunications firm BlackBerry sued Facebook on Tuesday, accusing the American social media company of infringing on its patents for messaging apps.

BlackBerry is claiming infringement on it holds for message encryption and notifications, and is seeking an injunction as well as damages for lost profits, although no figure was given.

Facebook and its wholly-owned services Instagram and WhatsApp are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

"We have a lot of respect for Facebook and the value they've placed on messaging capabilities, some of which were invented by BlackBerry," BlackBerry spokeswoman Sarah McKinney said in a statement.

She said BlackBerry would like to partner with Facebrook "in our drive toward a securely connected future, and we continue to hold this door open to them."

"However, we have a strong claim that Facebook has infringed on our , and after several years of dialogue, we also have an obligation to our shareholders to pursue appropriate legal remedies," McKinney added.

BlackBerry, after abandoning the manufacture of its once-popular smartphones, has refocused its core business on cybersecurity software and services.

Explore further: BlackBerry, Baidu announce autonomous vehicle partnership

Related Stories

BlackBerry, Facebook 'met over potential bid'

October 30, 2013

BlackBerry executives met with their counterparts at Facebook last week over a potential bid for the struggling Canadian phone-maker, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia suspends BlackBerry messaging: users

August 6, 2010

Saudi Arabia suspended BlackBerry messaging services on Friday, according to users of the smartphones, after mobile providers said the action was being taken due to security concerns.

Blackberry, Samsung deny takeover report

January 14, 2015

Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry's shares jumped then fell back amid rumors of takeover talks with South Korea's Samsung, which both companies promptly denied.

Lawsuit accuses BlackBerry of raising false hopes

October 15, 2013

BlackBerry shareholders on Tuesday launched a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging its optimistic sales forecasts for its new smartphones cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, lawyers announced.

Recommended for you

Aqueous storage device needs only 20 seconds to go

March 1, 2018

A KAIST research team has developed a new hybrid energy storage device that can be charged in less than a half-minute. It employs aqueous electrolytes instead of flammable organic solvents, so it is both environmentally friendly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.