February 26, 2018 by The Associated Press
CBS launching a 24-hour streaming sports news network
This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. CBS Corp. is rolling out a 24-hour streaming sports news network that will feature the day's top news, highlights and analysis. The company said Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, that the network will have a DVR-like functionality that allows viewers to watch previous segments and jump back into live programming seamlessly. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CBS Corp. is rolling out a 24-hour streaming sports news network that will feature the day's top news, highlights and analysis.

The company said Monday the network will have a DVR-like functionality that allows viewers to watch previous segments and jump back into live programming seamlessly.

CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN and the CBS All Access subscription service.

The announcement comes as ESPN continues to struggle, cutting staff as it shifts its focus to digital. The 38-year-old network has been squeezed by rising fees to broadcast live events. ESPN also has lost about 10 million subscribers during the past six years, based on estimates by Nielsen Media Research.

